NINTENDO Giveaway to motivate daily brushing and flossing





Delta Dental of Arkansas hosts 3rd Annual Say no to cavities Challenge for AR Families The prospect of winning an OLED Nintendo Switch just for brushing and flossing appealed to the Little North Rock 6e-grader. “What else do I get for my participation?” He asked. How about healthy teeth that last a lifetime? SMALL ROCK, Ark., January 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — For the third consecutive year, Delta Dental of Arkansas will host the Say no to cavities Challenge in February, which culminates in a giveaway of two Nintendo Switch OLED models. The month-long initiative calls on all Arkansans to brush their teeth twice a day, floss at least once a day, and track their progress on a calendar, available for free download and annotated on the site. company website at https://www.deltadentalar.com/nocavitieschallenge. Youth and children between the ages of 5 and 17 can submit their completed records to Delta Dental by March 10, 2023, to enter a design for a Nintendo Switch OLED. Two winners will be drawn at random March 13. The challenge is part of National Children’s Dental Health Month, a national initiative to bring attention to the importance of pediatric oral health. Tooth decay is the most common chronic childhood disease, although it is largely preventable through good oral hygiene and preventive visits to the dentist. “Almost anyone can have healthy teeth and gums that last a lifetime,” said Thomas RedDDS, MS, Vice President of Industrial Relations of Delta Dental of Arkansas. “Daily brushing and flossing that starts in childhood helps prevent painful tooth decay and gum disease. We hope our Say no to cavities The challenge will help develop those oral hygiene habits for lifelong healthy smiles.” The challenge is open to everyone Arkansas residents and participation is free. One entry per participant, please. Partially completed cards may be submitted. Dental Delta’s Arkansas employees and their immediate families are not eligible to enter the draw. Dental Delta’s Arkansas staff have scheduled in-person appearances at select schools and public libraries across Central Arkansas to promote the challenge. Many Arkansas dental offices have also agreed to distribute the Say no to cavities Challenge the fliers in their offices. Full information, along with the February schedule table and submission guidelines in English and Spanish, is available at https://www.deltadentalar.com/nocavitieschallenge. About Delta Dental Arkansas Dental Delta’s Arkansas is the state’s largest dental benefit provider, helping more than 800,000 Arkansans keep their smiles healthy through commercial and Medicaid coverage. As a non-profit company, Delta Dental is committed to improving the oral health of Arkansans through the philanthropic efforts of its Foundation, which has donated more than $3 million to support oral health education initiatives over the past three years. For more information, visit www.deltadentalar.com. Media Contact:

