Mother of Holey Artisan victim vows to fight release of Bollywood film about tragedy

Three days after the release of the trailer for Hansan Mehta’s much talked about Bollywood film Faraaz, Ruba Ahmed, the mother of Abinta Kabir who was killed by militants in the Holey Artisan attack on July 1, 2016, alongside Faraaz Ayaaz Hossain, Tarishi Jain and Ishrat Akhond among others stated that she was against the release of the film and would try to stop screening the film in Bangladesh.

Ahmed, who is already fighting a legal battle alongside Tarishi Jain’s mother in the Delhi High Court to halt the release of “Faraaz” which is due to hit theaters in India on February 3, told a conference on Thursday. press at the Abinta Kabir Foundation. that the filmmakers violated their privacy and made the film without their consent.

“For six years, I have been dealing with the tremendous pain of losing my only daughter, Abinta Kabir, whom we lost to this horrific incident. When we first learned in 2019 that Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt was planning to make a film about the incident, we sent him a letter to which he replied that he respected my decision and would not continue with the film,” Ruba Ahmed said at the press conference.

Saying she was shocked to find the poster for ‘Faraaz’, realizing the filmmakers kept making the movie. She then contacted Hansal Mehta, director of the highly acclaimed biographical financial thriller TV series “Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story” and asked about the project.

“I asked him what gave him the right to make the film since this incident happened in Bangladesh and it’s being shot in Bollywood, and he replied that he wanted to draw attention to violence through the movie. My question is that a number of terrorist events took place in India between 2016 and 2023 – why can’t they make movies based on the events that happened in India?”

Expressing his concerns about the film, Ruba Ahmed said, “We lost 22 people in this incident, including Abinta Kabir, Tarishi Jain and Faraz Hossain, to name a few. However, as the name also suggests, the focus is undoubtedly more on a character from the film. The filmmakers didn’t witness the incident in person, how could the film portray just one of them as a hero? »

“In this movie, they changed Abinta’s name to Ayesha, Tarishi’s name to Tari, and even I was portrayed as Rabeya too. In the trailer they showed a riot scene where my daughter’s photo was also visible. Without our consent, how did they get the right to invade and violate our privacy? she asked.

During the press conference, she was also asked about the film “Shonibar Bikel” (Saturday Afternoon) by Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, which is also fictionalized about the same incident and is fighting with the Bangladesh Film Censor Board for its release. since 2019. “Farooki received my legal notice and responded to me. The decision to proceed with the film now rests entirely with the Bangladeshi government and the censorship board,” she said.

“I don’t want anyone to imagine the pain of witnessing your daughter’s last moment on the big screen. This movie should not come to Bangladesh. This type of personal tragedy should not be shown on Netflix, Amazon or any other OTT platform,” Ruba Ahmed said at the press conference.

Produced by T-Series and Benaras Media Works, “Faraaz” features an ensemble cast with six newcomers, including legendary Indian actor Shashi Kapoor’s grandson, Zahaan Kapoor, making his Bollywood debut as the titular character. The film premiered at the BFI London Film Festival on October 15.

The release date was finalized after the Delhi High Court recently refused to grant a stay of release in a complaint filed by the mothers of Abinta Kabir and Tarishi Jain, who claimed their right to privacy. for their deceased daughters. “To make sure the film doesn’t get to Bangladesh, I will go to the Supreme Court of India,” Ruba Ahmed said.

