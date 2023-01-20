Entertainment
Mother of Holey Artisan victim vows to fight release of Bollywood film about tragedy
Three days after the release of the trailer for Hansan Mehta’s much talked about Bollywood film Faraaz, Ruba Ahmed, the mother of Abinta Kabir who was killed by militants in the Holey Artisan attack on July 1, 2016, alongside Faraaz Ayaaz Hossain, Tarishi Jain and Ishrat Akhond among others stated that she was against the release of the film and would try to stop screening the film in Bangladesh.
Ahmed, who is already fighting a legal battle alongside Tarishi Jain’s mother in the Delhi High Court to halt the release of “Faraaz” which is due to hit theaters in India on February 3, told a conference on Thursday. press at the Abinta Kabir Foundation. that the filmmakers violated their privacy and made the film without their consent.
“For six years, I have been dealing with the tremendous pain of losing my only daughter, Abinta Kabir, whom we lost to this horrific incident. When we first learned in 2019 that Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt was planning to make a film about the incident, we sent him a letter to which he replied that he respected my decision and would not continue with the film,” Ruba Ahmed said at the press conference.
Saying she was shocked to find the poster for ‘Faraaz’, realizing the filmmakers kept making the movie. She then contacted Hansal Mehta, director of the highly acclaimed biographical financial thriller TV series “Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story” and asked about the project.
“I asked him what gave him the right to make the film since this incident happened in Bangladesh and it’s being shot in Bollywood, and he replied that he wanted to draw attention to violence through the movie. My question is that a number of terrorist events took place in India between 2016 and 2023 – why can’t they make movies based on the events that happened in India?”
Expressing his concerns about the film, Ruba Ahmed said, “We lost 22 people in this incident, including Abinta Kabir, Tarishi Jain and Faraz Hossain, to name a few. However, as the name also suggests, the focus is undoubtedly more on a character from the film. The filmmakers didn’t witness the incident in person, how could the film portray just one of them as a hero? »
“In this movie, they changed Abinta’s name to Ayesha, Tarishi’s name to Tari, and even I was portrayed as Rabeya too. In the trailer they showed a riot scene where my daughter’s photo was also visible. Without our consent, how did they get the right to invade and violate our privacy? she asked.
During the press conference, she was also asked about the film “Shonibar Bikel” (Saturday Afternoon) by Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, which is also fictionalized about the same incident and is fighting with the Bangladesh Film Censor Board for its release. since 2019. “Farooki received my legal notice and responded to me. The decision to proceed with the film now rests entirely with the Bangladeshi government and the censorship board,” she said.
“I don’t want anyone to imagine the pain of witnessing your daughter’s last moment on the big screen. This movie should not come to Bangladesh. This type of personal tragedy should not be shown on Netflix, Amazon or any other OTT platform,” Ruba Ahmed said at the press conference.
Produced by T-Series and Benaras Media Works, “Faraaz” features an ensemble cast with six newcomers, including legendary Indian actor Shashi Kapoor’s grandson, Zahaan Kapoor, making his Bollywood debut as the titular character. The film premiered at the BFI London Film Festival on October 15.
The release date was finalized after the Delhi High Court recently refused to grant a stay of release in a complaint filed by the mothers of Abinta Kabir and Tarishi Jain, who claimed their right to privacy. for their deceased daughters. “To make sure the film doesn’t get to Bangladesh, I will go to the Supreme Court of India,” Ruba Ahmed said.
Read more: The heroism of Faraaz, victim of Holey Artisan, is now on the big screen
|
Sources
2/ https://unb.com.bd/category/Entertainment/holey-artisan-victims-mother-vows-to-fight-release-of-bollywood-film-on-tragedy/108612
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Couple caught on camera stealing Joe Average print from Vancouver building – BC
- Mother of Holey Artisan victim vows to fight release of Bollywood film about tragedy
- Google sponsored ads lead to fraudulent copycat sites
- Trump’s tensions with evangelicals create opening for rivals
- US warns China of red line in Ukraine war ahead of Blinken visit
- Agent shares experience with rowdy parents at youth hockey game – InForum
- Men’s Fashion Week Fall 2023 in Paris and Milan
- NINTENDO Giveaway to motivate daily brushing and flossing
- Bosses set to play game in Germany in 2023
- How the tech sector can drive growth and innovation for small businesses
- Alec Baldwin to face charges over fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on Rust film set – BBC News
- Family seeks answers to murder of man in Hollywood Sledgehammer – NBC 6 South Florida