The State Of Young Black Hollywood: 9 Innovators To Watch Behind The Scenes





While the stars in front of the camera are often the most recognized, Hollywood’s behind-the-scenes creative team moves the needle just as much for representation and cultural storytelling. Whether they’re writing, producing, or directing (or all of the above), these behind-the-scenes creators bring to life the latest movies and shows that uplift, inspire, entertain, and make us think. The past few years have seen Jordan Peele, Ryan Coogler and Issa Rae rise from the periphery of industry recognition to the A-list. The names on that list are buzzing now, but will likely prove to be the new class of highly sought after creatives in film and television in 2023 and beyond. 01 Stefani Robinson Robinson has already made his mark on TV, as the screenwriter for FX’s hit Afro-surreal comedy Atlanta and as executive producer of an absurd vampire sitcom What we do in the shadows. Now this 6-time Emmy nominee is throwing her hat into the movie arena. His very first feature film, Knight, documents the story of one of history’s nearly forgotten black musical geniuses, Joseph Bologne, Knight of St. George. Starring Kelvin Harrison, Jr., this compelling period piece opens in the spring. 02 Chinonye Chukwu This Nigerian-American director, screenwriter and producer made waves when she directed and produced the critically acclaimed 2022 historical drama UP TO. But that’s a far cry from his early days as an aspiring filmmaker attending Temple University, whose feature debut, 2012 Alaska-Land, was rejected from all the festivals to which she submitted it. Hollywood took notice in 2019 when she wrote and directed Clemency in 2019, with Alfre Woodard as a prison guard and Aldis Hodge as a death row inmate who makes him reexamine his worldview. 03 Janicza Bravo Bravo’s unique director’s eye has earned his popularity and nominations for TV projects like Atlanta, Mrs Americaand the recent success of Hulu Kinship. Her big splash came with the buzzy stylistic hit A24 of 2020 Zolawith Taylour Paige, who dramatized the most action-packed thread in Black Twitter history. 04 Richard “Byrd” Wilson and Lucien Christian Adderley The screenwriting duo, who sometimes call themselves ‘The Florida Boys’ because of their Sunshine State upbringing and current affairs, already have a Peabody Award under their belts for their work on the coming-of-age drama series OWN. David makes the man. Now they are working on highway robbersthe story of a mysterious painting that sends an art student traveling through Florida’s forgotten back roads to uncover the nearly forgotten history of a regional black art movement. 05 Nikyatu you College professor turned writer/director, this Sierra Leonean-American filmmaker is making waves in the horror space, having written and directed TIFF’s critically darling 2022, Prime Video Horror/Thriller Nanny. Next, an as-yet-untitled horror project intended to serve as a sequel to George A. Romero’s acclaimed horror classic night of the living dead. 06 Close Glaude Known as the “Shooter” on set, Glaude has helped direct some of the most popular shows on television and streaming, including sugar queen, P-Valley, The Chi, Around twentyand Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. To be continued, Disney + Crossingbased on the book by Kwame Alexander, which follows two brothers’ coming of age on and off the basketball court as their ex-professional dad adjusts to life after basketball and their mom has finally a chance to chase his dreams. 07 Numa Perrier Perrier wears many hats as an actress, screenwriter, producer and director, and has developed her juggling skills on projects like Jezebel in 2019. Next, she will write, direct, produce and star in The erotica biographical project that focuses on the life, loves and misdeeds of feminist writer Audre Lorde. 08 Joshua Kissi He once directed Beyonc in his 2020 black is king musical visual in his family’s country of origin, Ghana. More recently, he turned his lens to today’s black country music stars for Amazon Music’s 2022 documentary film. For love and countrydelving deep into the cultural origins of the art form and the social stigmas surrounding the creatives of color who participate in its creation today. 09 Ericka Nicole Malone As author and producer of Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson StoryMalone commemorated one of gospel music’s most beloved voices, providing an avenue of film acting for cultural icons like Janet Hubert, Ledisi and Wendy Raquel Robinson, among others.

