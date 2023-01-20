Bollywood roundup: Farhan Akhtar, Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor and many more…

– Advertising –

Farhan relives his band’s journey as he turns 10

Mumbai– Bollywood actor-director-producer Farhan Akhtar’s group “Farhan Live” celebrated its 10th anniversary on Thursday. The director of Dil Chahta Hai took the opportunity to relive the golden moments of his group’s musical journey.

Taking to his social media, he marked the occasion with glimpses of his team and stage performances with his father Javed Akhtar’s iconic poetry playing in the background. Expressing his deepest feelings, the actor wrote in the caption, “10 times more.”

With ‘Farhan Live’, Farhan has traveled the world, performing in various countries including the United States, Australia, United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Kenya, Oman and the United Kingdom.

On the film side, Farhan is working on the pre-production of “Jee Le Zaraa”, which stars three powerful women of Hindi cinema – Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt – in the lead roles. The film will be a road trip between friends.

Heart of Stone, Alia’s first film in Hollywood, will be released in August on Netflix

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut, ‘Heart of Stone,’ starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, is set for release on August 11. The film will be in conflict with “Animal” by her husband Ranbir Kapoor.

Streaming giant Netflix shared the film’s release date along with a host of other titles via a teaser video on its social media platforms on Wednesday.

Directed by Tom Harper, Heart of Stone is intended to be the first installment in a series similar to Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible. The film also stars Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi and Paul Ready in addition to Gal, Jamie and Alia.

The clip also showed teaser footage of “Extraction 2,” “Murder Mystery 2,” “Rebel Moon,” and “The Killer.”

“Murder Mystery 2” by Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler will be released on March 13. “Extraction 2” is the second installment of Chris Hemsworth’s “Extraction” which will be released on June 16.

Alia will next be seen in “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani” with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film is set to hit theaters on April 28.

Shraddha seeks answers to ‘what’s hardest about love in 2023’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is stirring curiosity for her upcoming release, “Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar,” in which she stars alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

On Thursday, the actress shared a social media post stating that her mind is clouded with thoughts of what is the hardest part of modern love in the year 2023.

The trigger for the question came after seeing the trailer for the movie which won’t be open for public consumption until Monday. But, for now, the thought seems to be simmering in his mind and has asked his followers for help in sharing what they think is the hardest part of being in love right now.

Shraddha uploaded a picture of herself smiling. She captioned the photo, “2023 ke pyaar mein sabse mushkil kya hai? A question that stuck with me after watching the #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar trailer. Can’t wait to read your answers!!!”

“Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar,” which brings Shraddha and Ranbir together for the first time on screen, is a modern romantic comedy with a fresh and contemporary approach to love and relationships. The first preview of the film, which dropped on the internet a few days ago, has already created waves as audiences are eager to learn more about the film.

“Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar” is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg of Luv Films, and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series. It is set to have a festive release in theaters around the world in celebration of Holi on March 8, 2023.

After Rakhi, Sherlyn targets Salman rather than Sajid on “Bigg Boss 16”

New Delhi- After filing an FIR against Rakhi Sawant, actress Sherlyn Chopra has turned her guns on Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for making the #MeToo accused Sajid Khan part of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’.

Interacting with the media, Sherlyn said, “Kya Salman Khan ke liye apni dosti nibhana zyaada zaruri hai ya mahilaon ke liye stand lena. Agar hum unki behene hote to bhi kya vo yehi karte. Why everyone is silent. Sajid Khan ko celebrity ke taur pe dikhaya ja raha hai show par, aur sab khamosh hai… (Is it more important for Salman Khan to establish a friendship or to take a stand for women? If we were his sisters, why had- he does the same (him and everyone is silent. Sajid is shown as a celebrity in the show but everyone is silent).

She then talked about taking action against the creators of the show and the channel.

Sherlyn also slammed Rakhi Sawant for supporting Sajid and Raj Kundra, and asked him why she still supports the accused #MeToo and is still against women.

Ever since Sajid appeared on ‘Bigg Boss 16’, Sherlyn has opposed the decision while Rakhi has supported the filmmaker. This led to a major tiff between the two.

“Jab bhi mai mahilaon ke shoshan ke virodh mein awaaz uthati hu, Rakhi Sawant jaise keede makode aakar mujhe vaisya kehne lagte hai. Kyunki ye log anapadh hai gavar hai… (Every time I raise my voice against the exploitation of women, insects like Rakhi Sawant come calling me a prostitute).

Rakhi was detained at Amboli Police Station in Mumbai over Sherlyn’s complaint against her, in which she accused her of using objectionable language and posting obscene videos and photos.

Nikki Tamboli opens up on stress: The past two years have been a real struggle

Mumbai– ‘Bigg Boss 14’ celebrity Nikki Tamboli recalled going through mental stress and emotional breakdown after the death of her brother Jatin Tamboli and how now she’s trying to overcome this depressing phase. She also talked about the kind of roles she’s willing to take on in the future.

Nikki said: “I’ve had a lot of offers since coming out of ‘Bigg Boss’ but I wasn’t in the right frame of mind to make the right decisions. Dealing with the pain of losing a dear, the past two years have been a real struggle.

“I was lost and it was hard to stay positive as I missed my brother. I was going through a phase of complete despair, even when I was smiling in the company of thousands of people I was dying inside.

Nikki has participated in reality shows such as “Bigg Boss 14”, “Khatron Ke Khiladi 11”, “The Khatra Khatra Show”, and was also seen in the fictional drama “Sirf tum”.

She added: “Time flies but the memories he left keep spinning in front of my eyes. I even faced some rejections and also said no to some clips. Guess what that it happened, it happened for a reason and maybe something much better awaits me.”

Nikki shared the type of roles she’s ready to take on and added, “I feel like I have the confidence to take on new challenges and it’s time to fight back hard. I would love to do the kind of roles that require a lot of action and the will to work in a biopic. I looked at scripts and kept my options open, but I needed something I could connect to and see myself doing.

Rajkummar makes his first single ‘Achha Sila Diya’ with Nora Fatehi

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao talks about his first-ever single, “Achha Sila Diya,” and shares his experience working with actress, dancer and model Nora Fatehi in the track.

The song is a remake of the popular 90s track “Accha Sila Diya Tune Mere Pyaar Ka”, sung by Sonu Nigam from the 1995 movie “Bewafa Sanam”.

Rajkummar said: “This is my very first single and that too with Nora who is an amazing person to work with. I was really excited when I found out that I will be working on this song by B Praak and Jaani because I really love their work. The song is soulful but you can’t stop listening to it and I’m very happy to be a part of it.

The track is a reflection of love and cheating and what happens when one partner cheats on the other. In the track, we see Rajkummar being betrayed by Nora and how she hatches a plan to have him murdered by her boyfriend. Although there are moving moments, the audience also sees Nora’s dance moves.

Nora, who played the female lead in the song, adds, “Shooting for the music video was a whole new experience because my role had a strong element of intensity. Working with Rajkummar again, but this time for a completely different genre, was really fun.

‘Achha Sila Diya’ is sung by B Praak and the music is also given by him and it is composed and written by Jaani.

B Praak calls filming the song a wonderful experience and shares, “It was a wonderful experience working on this song. It’s a heartbreaking song that is extremely beautiful and you can just hear it on repeat. Rajkummar and Nora looked wonderful in the music video and Arvindr Khaira told the story amazingly.

Adding to the conversation, Jaani appreciates B Praak’s vocals and shares, “The way B Praak sang the song is extremely phenomenal and it’s always a wonderful experience to work with him. He found the perfect way to bring out the emotion the lyrics are trying to convey. (IANS)