Chinese dragon: meaning, mythology, symbols

The Chinese dragon has been present in mythology and folklore for about as long as there has been a Chinese civilization, that is, for centuries. Many cultures have stories about dragons. The word itself comes from the ancient Greek word “draconta”, which means “to watch”. In Chinese, the word for dragon is “loong or long”. But what exactly is the Meaning of Chinese Dragon?

Dragons are such a popular figure in China, and there are even a number of Chinese phrases which refer to it, including: “A dragon’s pool and a tiger’s lair”, which means you are entering a dangerous place.

How is the Chinese dragon different from dragons of other cultures? What role do they play in the pursuit of health and prosperity? Where are dragon-like figurines found in Chinese daily life? Find the answers to these questions and more below!

Contents

What does the Chinese dragon symbolize?

The Chinese dragon is a positive image in Chinese culture, symbolizing such things as wisdom, authority, prosperity, health, and protection.

Are Chinese dragons and European dragons the same creature?

The Chinese dragon differs from the figure of the European dragon. Some key differences:

The Chinese dragon breathes clouds or other water-related substances instead of fire.

Their head often resembles a camel (or other animal) and they are not dangerous, but useful.

While Western dragons are often feared, Chinese dragons are the “mythical good guys” of the East.

What are the dragon robes?

Dragon robes originated in the 17th century, but the use of dragons on noble robe has been known since the time of the Tang dynasty (618-960). A dragon robe was worn by emperors and among the upper classes. They are traditional style dresses with dragon decorations. They are worn during festivals and are quite elaborate in color and embroidery. A yellow dragon robe was worn only by the emperor, and mainly for festivals and other celebrations.

What are the nine different Chinese dragons?

Chinese culture recognizes not one but nine dragons. Here they are in no particular order:

Pay Dragon – Often illustrated wearing a turtle shell, and appeared in tales as early as the third century.

Qiuniu Dragon – A yellow dragon with a snake-like body, and is known as the Elder.

Dragon Yazi – A fighter known to kill. You will find Yazi engraved on various forms of weapons.

Dragon Chaofeng – A horned dragon, known to be “curious and adventurous”. This dragon is often carved into roofs.

dragon pulao – Lives in the ocean. Pulao’s roar is so powerful that it can shake heaven and earth. This dragon is often engraved on bells, and there is a bronze culture of this dragon on the Big Bell Temple in Beijing.

Dragon Chiwen – This dragon sits on rooftops and is believed to block evil influences.

Dragon Bi’an – Bi’an watches over gates and prisons, as he is known for his wisdom and conflict resolution.

Dragon Suzanni – Although Suanni doesn’t breathe fire, the dragon loves her. You will find this dragon engraved on the base of Buddhist thrones and incense holders.

Ba Via Dragon – Half turtle, half dragon, known to carry things through the earth. This dragon is often found engraved on bridges, tombs and a number of statues.

What do Chinese dragons look like?

Chinese dragons actually come in a variety of sizes, colors, and styles, often even combining the appearance of more than one animal. They have a few things in common – usually long snake-like bodies and sharp claws. Some dragons are made to look more like fish or turtles. The Chinese even have a saying that “the first dragon is the lightning in the sky when it rains”.

What do the different colors of Chinese dragons mean?

There are six colors of Chinese dragons. They are listed below, with their assigned meaning:

Red – Luck and good fortune

Green – New life and nature

Blue – Harmony and peace

White – Purity and life cycle

Black – Power and honor

Yellow gold – Wealth and social status

What does the illustration “Rising Dragon” mean?

“Rising dragon” is a popular tattoo design. This underlines the overall positive symbolism of the dragon in many cultures. In general, it symbolizes power, wisdom and luck. Dragon tattoos continue to grow in popularity.

The dragon is the fifth member of the twelve animals represented in the Chinese zodiac calendar. Those born in the year of the dragon are said to possess dragon qualities, such as leadership qualities, such as ambition. According to the Chinese zodiac, 2023 is the year of the rabbit. The next Year of the Dragon will be 2024.

Where to place the dragon figurines in your house?

The Chinese often include some sort of dragon decor in their homes, as they are believed to bring good luck and security. There are a few guidelines to keep in mind; When placing a dragon in a desk, make sure it is placed behind your back, don’t have your dragon facing a wall, and place it in an open space.

How are Chinese dragons incorporated into Chinese New Year celebrations and other celebrations?

Celebrations for Chinese New Year, a 16-day affair that begins on January 22, 2023, often begins with a dragon dance. In the past, it was a way of asking the Dragon Gods to give the citizens a prosperous New Year, but now it’s more for entertainment purposes. During this dance, trained performers move in unison beneath a large papier-mâché dragon figure measuring between 33 and 66 feet long.

Another Chinese Feast which incorporates the dragon is the Dragon Boat Festivalor Duanwu Festival, which takes place in late spring or early summer. It takes place on June 22, 2023. Festivities may include a dragon boat race, with boats long enough to accommodate up to 20 paddlers. Special food, such as zongzi (rice dumplings), is served at parties, and people make perfume sachets to wear around their necks, which are believed to ward off evil spirits and insects.

