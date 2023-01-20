Entertainment
Deepika-Ranveer, Gauri-Aryan plus bring Bollywood glamor to Ambani party. View photos | Bollywood
Anand Ambani’s engagement to Radhika Merchant on Thursday has given Bollywood stars yet another reason to deck themselves out in the best outfits for a party. In attendance were Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and many more.
Deepika Padukone appeared in a stunning red saree and a thick diamond necklace. Next to her, Ranveer shone in a black outfit. The couple posed for the camera in their usual style before heading inside for the party. Gauri Khan shone in a silver dress and posed with her son Aryan, who wore an all-black suit. Her husband, actor Shah Rukh Khan was also spotted wearing black but he headed straight inside the venue and refused to pose for the paparazzi.
Katrina Kaif wore a white outfit with impressive shoulder pads. She posed alone for the paparazzi while her husband, Vicky Kaushal, jumped on the event. Salman Khan, who wore blue kurta pajamas, had a very special date for the evening: his niece Alizeh Agnihotri. She looked pretty in her white lehenga.
Sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were also seen in stunning lehengas. Ananya wore a white one and posed with Arjun Kapoor and Orhan Awatramani.
Anant and Radhika had a traditional engagement ceremony where they performed ancient Gujarati rituals such as Gol Dhana and Chunari Vidhi.
Radhika is the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare. She is from Kutch, Gujarat. She trained in Bharatnatyam for eight years and is a disciple of Guru Bhavana Thakar of Shree Nibha Arts. In June 2022, Radhika made headlines after the Ambani family held a grand Arangetram ceremony at Jio World Center. “Arangetram” is a Tamil word meaning to take the stage by a dancer upon completion of formal training. This is the first stage performance by a student of classical Indian dance and music after years of training.
Anant, son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, completed his education at Brown University in the United States and has since served at Reliance industries in various capacities, including serving on the boards of Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail ventures. He currently leads the energy business of RIL.
