The West Hollywood School will participate in the 11th annual Great Kindness Challenge next week





The world needs a little more kindness right now and West Hollywood School is going to get it! The West Hollywood School will be participating in the 11th Annual Great Kindness Challenge the week of January 24-28, 2022 and excitedly invites our entire community to join in and cheer them on. The Great Kindness Challenge, presented by the global nonprofit Kids for Peace, was launched with three schools in Carlsbad, California in 2012 to fight bullying and foster connection, inclusion and compassion. . The annual program has multiplied enrollment each year, reaching nearly 17 million students in 33,000 schools, spanning all 50 states and 115 countries. Jill McManigal, co-founder and executive director of Kids for Peace, explains: “We are living through a global pandemic that is having a huge impact on our families, our students, our communities and the world. We are truly grateful to all educators who not only ensure safe school environments, but who are also committed to creating school cultures that promote equity, community, empathy, and social-emotional well-being. The Great Kindness Challenge provides educators and students with the tools, opportunities, and encouragement to actively create a positive, respectful, and inclusive school culture for all. Schools and students are drawn to the program for its positive, proactive approach to creating more supportive school climates through a simple checklist of intentional acts of kindness. The checklist will be distributed to students at the start of the Great Kindness Challenge week. Students will be encouraged to perform every kind act during the week, as well as participate in other community-building events and worldwide service projects. West Hollywood School will amplify the experience by Encouragement line kicks off to welcome students on Monday, January 24 Mayor’s video messages to encourage students to be kind Spirit of Kindness Week Paper Chain Kindness Commitments Collecting donations for the children of Alexandria House Kindness poetry/reflection contest based on Maya Angelous’ quote: Be a rainbow in someone else’s cloud. Kindness Matters installation on the school fence While the excitement of the Great Kindness Challenge is enormous, it is the simple acts of kindness that prove to be the greatest success. Some of the checklist items are: wave to 25 people, help your teacher with a necessary task, read a book to a younger student, and sit down safely with a new group of children at lunch . Big or small, every act of kindness makes a difference. https://westhollywood-lausd-ca.schoolloop.com

