Netflix Presents “That ’90s Show” | Culture & Leisure

Just days after Night Court returned to NBC, Netflix, the home of Fuller House, began airing That 90s Show.
For the record, the 90s returns to the Wisconsin abode of That 70s Show, where grandparents Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) still reside. And from the looks of things, they haven’t changed much in scenery since the Ford-Carter years.
Their lives take a turn into the future when their granddaughter goes down there and decides to stay with her wacky pals. They discover a basement hangout largely unchanged since their parents’ hazy golden age, and even discover a bag of produce that hasn’t lost its potency in the years since.
90s makes absolutely no effort to conceal its brazen attempt to rekindle the magic of past shows and name-checking nostalgia. And why not? Smith and Rupp were a great pair, playing a wonderful send-off of old-school parents.
Red was the gruff military veteran exasperated with kids these days, and Kitty was a sweet, slightly clueless mom who had fun vicariously.
In many ways, Smiths Red wouldn’t have been out of place on Dobie Gillis, where the grocery store owner’s grumpy father (Frank Faylen) still swore to kill this boy, while gossiping about his service in World War II. or The Big One. Ed ONeills Jay of Modern Family and John Mahoneys Martin of Frasier also come to mind.
Rupps’ memorable Kitty emerged during the golden age of TV moms of the 1990s. They included Seinfeld’s Liz Sheridan and Estelle Harris, Jane Kaczmarek (Malcolm in the middle) and Everybody Loves Raymond’s Doris Roberts and Patricia Heaton.
The young talents of the 90s have great shoes to fill. The set of That 70s Show has enjoyed spectacular success since the show’s last episode in 2006.
At the time, I always suspected that Topher Grace would be the biggest name to emerge, some sort of smart guy in the tradition of Michael J. Fox or Jason Bateman. Most recently he appeared on ABC Home Economics. Similarly, I harbored suspicions that Ashton Kutcher might go the way of the Dell Dude, but, again, I was very wrong.
Many of Laura Prepons’ roles include a standout performance in Orange Is the New Black, a series that helped cement Netflix’s reputation. Mila Kunis, who was just 14 when she first appeared in the 70s, has enjoyed remarkable success in roles ranging from the voice of Meg in Family Guy to the highly acclaimed 2010 psychological thriller The Black. Swan. Look for 70s star Wilmer Valderrama to step into the 90s as a local barber.
For the record, the That…Show franchise didn’t skip a decade. Fox aired That 80s Show in 2002, when 70s was still airing. Despite its title, it was a completely standalone story (about a record store, I vaguely remember) with no effort to reflect on the original setting or characters. It was canceled after 13 episodes.
TONIGHT OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
Two contestants lose their toques at Hells Kitchen (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
Mean teens taunt tourists on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
A budding photographer (Melanie Mayron) flirts with an older rabbi (Eli Wallach) as she shares envious doubts about her former roommates’ domesticity and motherhood in the 1978 comedy-drama Girlfriends (11 p.m., TCM), directed by Claudia Weill. Shot on a shoestring budget through grants, its production set a blueprint for an independent film industry to come. Mayron won an Emmy for her role in her thirties.
A Hard Choice on Young Sheldon (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) … A Murdered Assault Victim Is a Politician’s Daughter on Law & Order (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) … Celebrity Jeopardy! (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) … Alberta’s Demise Inspires Ghosts Podcast (7:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) … A Disappointing Thanksgiving on So Help Me Todd (20 h, CBS, r, TV-14) … Psychic advice proves chilling on Welcome to Flatch (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) … The Parent Test (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG ) … From Here to Maternity on Call Me Kat (8:30 p.m., r, Fox, TV-14)… Teens Find Abandoned Body on CSI: Vegas (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14). .. A stubborn landlord is found dead on Law & Order: Organized Crime (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) … The Chase (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
Jimmy Fallon hosts John Oliver, Sam Smith and Fahim Anwar on The Tonight Show (10:34 p.m., NBC)… Kenan Thompson, Jinkx Monsoon and Daniel Fang visit Late Night With Seth Meyers (11:37 p.m., NBC).
Okay, that was weird. The least anticipated story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (Desperate Housewives) and When Calls the Heart star Lori Loughlin (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/deception plot to obtain their respective daughters. in elite universities.
This is obviously an ongoing case, and all parties must have their say, or one day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It implies an overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything less was unthinkable.
Television plays a significant role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every character hails from the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.
There was a time, not so long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about barely credentialed young lawyers from anonymous institutions who took on impossible cases against big corporations and ultimately won. And I got the girl, to boot.
Thus, the neurotic obsession of our present age with elitism and inequality is hardly entrenched.
If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are still essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedy. Looking at Gilligans Island, we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and took pity on the millionaire and his wife.
CNN debuts the four-hour documentary Tricky Dick (8 p.m., Sunday), chronicling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned decades from the dawn of the Cold War through the Clinton years.
An anxious new mother joins a solidarity and support group, only to find he has darker plans on his agenda in 2019’s clash Mommy Group Murder (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).
A former kidnapper returns to form on Ransom (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
Program on 60 Minutes (6 p.m., CBS): the employees of the embassies in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of neglected small towns in America; a visit to Monaco.
The duels begin on World of Dance (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
Auditions continue on American Idol (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
Lex Luthor is free on Supergirl (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).
Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on American Gods (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
After discovering her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old girl becomes a little bully in 2019’s clash Mommys Little Princess (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
A Secret Room Holds Dangers on Charmed (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).
Hidden secrets revealed on The Walking Dead (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).
A new trial continues on The Case Against Adnan Syed (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).
Ax is determined to destroy Taylor in the fourth-season premiere of Billions (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on Now Apocalypse (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
Unsung (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.
Peaceful openings on Madam Secretary (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
The tension mounts on Good Girls (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
Mos’ past comes to light on Black Monday (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of Leprechaun movies, from Leprechaun 5: In the Hood (Saturday 4 p.m., TV-14) to Leprechaun 2 (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, dumping Technicolor blarney from director John Fords 1952 romance The Quiet Man (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).
Dateline (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) … NBA Countdown (7 p.m., ABC) … Kids Are Fine on MasterChef (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) … 48 Hours (9 p.m., CBS) … A vintage portion of Saturday Night Live (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
A visit from an old friend inspires Miles in God Friended Me (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG)… Homer can’t leave Barth’s virtual kingdom in The Simpsons (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14). .. Empathy for All Things on Bobs Burgers (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
A walk down the aisle on NCIS: Los Angeles (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14)… On two episodes of Family Guy (Fox, TV-14), Megs Winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m. , r)…Aches on Shark Tank (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).