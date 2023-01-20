Hollywood’s Wall Street streaming warnings get more dire – The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood is on the verge of the next phase of the streaming revolution as more executives and investors realize the significant implications of the transformation on the entertainment industry and its profitability.

That’s the word from an influential team of Wall Street analysts at MoffettNathanson in a new January 18 research note. accepted that streaming is, in fact, not good business – at least not compared to what has gone before.

The report came out just before the start of Hollywood’s earnings season, which kicks off Thursday with Netflix. In the coming weeks, industry leadership teams are expected to provide commentary on the performance of their businesses in the last quarter of 2022, including advertising trends amid challenging economic times and high inflation. But for many analysts and investors, the states of the cord-cutting and streaming companies are front and center. Among other things, they are eager to hear updates on direct-to-consumer streaming’s progress toward profitability and the organizational changes in traditional TV units that companies in the industry have unveiled or are considering to reduce costs and increase results.

Given Bob Iger’s surprise return as CEO of The Walt Disney Co., for example, Bank of America analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich recently wrote in an earnings preview: “We expect Disney to be likely to introduce structural changes as well as cost reductions.” She continued, “We believe Bob Iger’s number one priority will be Disney Media and Entertainment (DMED) and the content division structure (compared to Bob Chapek’s 2020 restructuring which consolidated all content under Distribution ). In addition, the focus is likely to be on cost containment. And Reif Ehrlich noted, “We wouldn’t be surprised if there was a change in the DTC (direct-to-consumer) forecast for Disney+ subscribers.” The guidance has long been a topic of debate on Wall Street over whether Disney will hit its own target projections for the service.

But the streaming narrative is set to continue to change in the entertainment industry this year, a growing number of financial experts expect. “The greatest story ever produced by the American storytelling industry is not The Godfather, star wars or even Minions: The Rise of Gruwrote the MoffettNathanson team of analysts in their Wednesday report titled “Hurtling Towards Act 3.” “That is, of course, the story of the industry itself over the past 15 years. And, like almost all stories produced in the Western tradition, this one follows a basic three-act structure.

In Act 1, “Media companies printed money,” only to see things change thanks to Netflix’s innovations, the analysts wrote. “A young company has taken advantage of increased broadband speeds to deliver a seemingly magical experience: watch what you want, anywhere, anytime, for much less. …Act 1 ends with the company that promised its customers the world well on its way to conquering the world, and with the established order scrambling for an answer far too late.

Act 2 was about Hollywood companies jumping into streaming amid the cord-cut, or “attempting to replicate the playbook that had worked so well for the upstart,” as the team put it. Moffett Nathanson. “But even though subscribers showed up in droves, profits remained elusive.”

Which takes us to the present day. “Now we find ourselves on the precipice of Act 3,” the analysts argued. “Cash flows are sad ghosts of themselves. Balance sheets are loaded with debt in an environment of higher interest rates. Rather than being the new sliced ​​bread, investors and executives have accepted that streaming is, in fact, not good business – at least not compared to what has gone before.

So what happens next? “In Act 3, we find ourselves hurtling towards a climax where former big corporations will have to face the reality that they can no longer afford to burn cash chasing profits that don’t. ‘do not exist,’ concluded MoffettNathanson’s team. “For some, it just means a new era of streamlining. For others, acquisition may be the only salvation. For everyone, the current situation cannot last.

Bank of America’s Reif Ehrlich hit similar notes. “We believe several media companies are poised for strategic pivots as the industry heads toward seemingly inevitable consolidation,” she wrote in a Jan. 13 report. “Streaming Operators [will be] moving towards a more balanced approach that focuses on driving profitable growth. »

After all, “the secular decline of linear television puts financial pressure on the industry and the challenges inherent in the streaming business model (e.g. high churn, low switching costs, etc.) create challenges for small-scale media companies to recover the lost economy of the linear ecosystem,” Reif Ehrlich explained, “We believe that the confluence of these factors could be the catalyst to kick-start the consolidation movement.”

Consulting firm Deloitte, in its 2023 Media & Entertainment Industry Outlook released on January 18, also highlighted the current challenges of streaming in Hollywood. “Studios and video streamers are faced with the reality of their own market disruption, trying to find profit in a less profitable business,” the report notes. “It’s been 15 years since the streaming video revolution began, and now we can see the impact of its disruption. In 2022, SVOD services in the United States – the most mature market for SVOD – have finally overtaken cable and television broadcasting. …As a delivery technology, on-demand streaming has radically disrupted video consumption, shaking up the entire entertainment industry.

The Deloitte report then warned: “Streaming has also disrupted profitability. Gone are the revenues received in the days of cable television, which once approached those of the global energy sector; by some estimates, streaming generates one-sixth of the revenue per household than pay-TV. Additionally, “Audiences are fragmented, subscription termination is easy, and advertising has yet to unlock revenue. Content has only become more expensive to acquire and produce.

Deloitte’s prediction predicts an uproar on the horizon: “The coming year could see more experimentation with content windowing, with cheaper subscriptions having to wait 15 or 30 days to see the best new releases. Streamers are also scrambling to further recreate cable TV’s lucrative advertising model in their streaming services. If more advertisers join, ad revenue could offset subscription prices and content spend. Successful advertising requires more data and better ad technology to deliver the right ads to the right eyes. With so many new ad-supported streaming offerings hitting the market, 2023 could see tremendous movement and innovation in streaming advertising.

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne also talked about a new reckoning in Hollywood streaming history. “For direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming, we see a new phase ahead,” he wrote in a Dec. 19 report. “Streaming growth is slowing. We see the industry’s net additions in 2023 at about half the pace of 2021. Capital intensity has increased significantly, and content asset revenue and returns have fallen. Media streamers (excluding Netflix) will lose over $10 billion in operating revenue in 22, according to our estimates.

Swinburne also pointed out, “Over the past five years, the industry has absorbed a vastly additional $20 billion in annual DTC streaming support costs. Even best-in-class Netflix hasn’t been able to leverage its content assets for several years. On top of that, revenues from linear TV distribution are now down (with…the unbundled Sunday Ticket…a further added risk for pay-TV subscribers), and the TV advertising market has turned around. The Morgan Stanley expert concluded: “The industry is clearly heading into a new phase, which we believe will be characterized by 1) cost rationalization, 2) consolidation (of departments and/or businesses) and 3) the outright outputs of DTC activity. .”

So which entertainment stocks are analysts liking at the start of 2023? MoffettNathanson maintained his “outperforming” ratings on Fox Corp. and Walt Disney, while reiterating its “underperforming” ratings on Paramount Global and Roku. “We are maintaining our ‘market performance’ ratings on Netflix, Warner Bros. Discovery, AMC Networks and Cinemark,” the analysts added. They reduced their price targets for Cinemark from $1 to $13, “reflecting our lower estimates”, and for AMC Networks from $2 to $17 “to reflect our estimate revisions and uncertainty around the direction of the changes in company management.

Reif Ehrlich summed up his top picks this way: “For 2023, we are generally bullish on large-cap media (Warner Bros. Discovery, Netflix and Disney) and more cautious/neutral on cable.

With streaming “entering a new phase (of) streamlining and consolidation”, Swinburne noted that “over the long term this should improve returns”. This year, however, he is less bullish on big Hollywood stocks. “For 23, we prefer the supply side – content owners in sports, entertainment and music (Endeavour, Liberty Media – Formula One Group and Warner Music Group, rated ‘overweight’). All offer healthy, often contracted revenue and free cash flow growth. »