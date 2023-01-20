Oprah & Gayle on Broadway Play The Piano Lesson by August Wilson





Oprah made her grand return to New York Cityher first visit in three years for an evening with Gayle to see The piano lesson. The August Wilsons Pulitzer Prize-winning play ends its current run on Broadway and last night Oprah and Gayle attended one of the last performances. The play has three major stars: Samuel L. Jackson, Danielle Brooks and John David Washington (following in the footsteps of his father, Denzel Washington, who starred in FencesWilsons another Pulitzer winning piece). After three years away, this marked a monumental occasion for Oprah. I came to town to see my girlfriend Danielle, Oprah explained, and I appreciate everything about August Wilson. She last visited New York in February 2020 (when she chatted with Michelle Obama for the Vision Tour with WW) and hadn’t seen a Broadway show since his participation Tina: The Tina Turner Musical in 2019. Courtesy of Oprah Winfrey But Oprah has long been a Broadway fan, producing the 2005 adaptation of The purple color (which she is now turning into a feature film) so it was all the more meaningful to return after too many years of absence. Even better: Oprah was able to show up for Brooks, who played Sofia (Original Oprahs Purple color role) on Broadway and returns to the character of the 2023 film. [Danielle] quit filming The purple color preparing to play this role of Bernice in piano lessonsaid Oprah. I certainly wanted to support her, see her and encourage her. More from Oprah Daily The piano lesson is set in a predominantly black enclave of post-depression Pittsburgh and centers on a disagreement over a family legacy. Two siblings, played by Brooks and Washington, are at odds. The sister thinks the heirloom, a piano carved with the faces of their ancestors, should be kept in the family, while the brother plans to sell it for a fortune. Their uncle, played by Jackson, is the devil’s advocate. Oprah and Gayle pose with LaTanya Richardson Jackson, The piano lessons manager and wife of Samuel L. Jacksons. Courtesy of Oprah Winfrey After seeing the show and meeting the stars and director, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Oprah and Gayle both praised the cast. Oprah had two choice words: amazing, stellar, while Gayle went so far as to call them one of the best actors on Broadway. It’s worth staying up late on a school night, Gayle added. Deputy Editor Cassie Hurwitz (her) is an associate editor at Oprah Daily, where she covers everything from culture to entertainment to lifestyle. She can usually be found in the middle of several books and TV shows at once. Previously, Cassie worked at Parents, Rachael Ray in the seasonand Reveal. His love language is pizza (New York slices, Chicago deep dish, etc.).

