Alec Baldwin to be charged in fatal ‘Rust’ shooting





Bonanza Creek Ranch film set buildings, seen on October 28, 2021. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images/FILE) As a prosecutor pursues manslaughter charges against actor Alec Baldwin and the gunsmith from the set of the movie ‘Rust’, the tragic on-set shooting has reignited talk of safety in Hollywood productions. The death of 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins is the latest on-set tragedy for an industry that struggles to keep things safe while portraying action-packed stories. There have been several cases of crew members and stunt performers dying on the job, including a woman who died while performing stunts on the set of Deadpool 2 in 2017. Cast members also died from accidents during production, including: Brandon Lee The son of famed martial arts master and actor Bruce Lee, the 28-year-old was filming the final scenes of The Crow when he died after being shot with a prop gun in 1993. The dummy bullets had been replaced by cardboard wadding, but a bullet fragment had come off and remained in the weapon. The metal tip of the dummy bullet hit Lee’s abdomen. The Lees family released a statement following Hutchins’ death. Our thoughts are with the family of Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza and everyone involved in the “Rust” incident, the statement read. No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period. Jon Erik Hexum Jon-Erik Hexum shot to fame in 1982 after landing the lead role of Phineas Bogg on the NBC series Voyagers! The tall and strikingly handsome actor was a rising star and was soon cast to play Mac Harper, a CIA agent posing as a male model on the TV series Cover Up. During filming, Hexum allegedly played with a prop gun from a scene and shot himself in the head. Vic Morrow Victor Morrow was tragically killed while filming Twilight Zone: The Movie in 1982. The actor and two child actors, Myca Dinh Le, 7, and Renee Shin-Yi Chen, 6, were filmed fleeing a Vietnamese village during the Vietnam War as a US Army helicopter hovered over them. The helicopter crashed in a pyrotechnic explosion, landing on Morrow, 53, and the children, who also died. The film’s director, pilot and three other people have been charged with manslaughter. They wereall acquittedfollowing a highly publicized trial that lasted nearly nine months.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/us/live-news/baldwin-rust-shooting-charges-decision/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos