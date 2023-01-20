Woman in disbelief after Hollywood police say colleague killed her ex-husband with a hammer





HOLLYWOOD, Florida. The ex-wife of a man killed at a Hollywood business on Wednesday morning said she was still in shock after police said a colleague was the man responsible. Police say Bryan Menocal, 31, admitted to killing his colleague, identified by Orbrina Williams as her ex-husband, Ferdinand Andy Williams, 40, after an argument at the Wrtsil North America premises at 2900 SW 42nd St . Hollywood police, who responded to the case around 6:45 a.m., said Menocal bludgeoned Williams to death with a hammer after an argument. Bryan Menocal (WPLG) Police said another employee saw Menocal enter an office with the gavel and then leave the building. When police arrived, the victim was found dead in a fuel room with serious head injuries, lying in a pool of blood. Broward County deputies were able to locate Menocal outside his Deerfield Beach apartment on Wednesday. He appeared in court on Thursday for second-degree murder. Orbrina Williams said she doesn’t know why anyone would kill her ex-husband. It’s just heartbreaking for someone to do that, said Orbrina Williams. Because, knowing him, he walked away, so it’s madness for you to do that. Williams said she was married to Andy, who she described as a gentle soul, for 16 years. The two had recently divorced. He was the father of three children and the eldest of six children, she said. Ferdinand “Andy” Williams (WPLG) He was a wonderful husband. He had such a good heart, she said. For this to happen, I am still in disbelief. My children are in disbelief. My 4 year old still doesn’t know. He just thinks dad is sick. Orbrina Williams said she had no reason to suspect that Menocal and her ex-husband had any history with each other. It got out of hand, she said. It shouldn’t have come to this point at all. A spokesperson for Wrtsil, a Finnish company specializing in the marine and energy sectors, said in a statement Wednesday that the company was deeply saddened to learn of the incident. Our deepest condolences go out to the family of the deceased worker, the statement read in part. Editor’s note: The original article identified Orbrina Williams as the wife of Ferdinand Williams. The article has been updated to indicate that the two have recently divorced.

