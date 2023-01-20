Playtika Announces Premium All-Cash Proposal to Acquire Rovio Entertainment for EUR 9.05 per Share





HERZLIYA, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK), a leading mobile gaming company and monetization platform, today announced that it has submitted a revised proposal to the Rovio Entertainment Corporation (Rovio) Board of Directors (ROVIO.HE) to acquire Rovio for EUR 9.05 per share in cash. The non-binding proposal, which is not subject to any funding conditions, was submitted to Rovio’s board of directors on January 19, 2023 and represents an improvement on an initial proposal of EUR 8.50 per share submitted on January 16. November 2022. The proposal is subject to customary conditions, including, without limitation, satisfactory completion of due diligence and recommendation of Rovio’s Board of Directors. At this time, no agreement has been reached between Playtika and Rovio and there can be no assurance that a transaction will materialize or eventually be completed. We are confident that the combination of Rovios’ renowned intellectual property and the breadth of its user base, together with our best in class monetization and game exploitation capabilities, will create tremendous value for our shareholders, said Robert Antokol, CEO of Playtika. About Playtika Playtika (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a market leader in mobile gaming technology and entertainment with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free social games on social networks and, soon after, on mobile platforms. Based in Herzliya, Israel, and driven by a mission to entertain the world through endless ways to play, Playtika has employees in offices around the world. Forward-looking statements In this press release, we make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. In addition, statements that include words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “could”, “present”, “preserve”, “project”, “pursue”, “will” or “would” or the negative form of these words or other words or expressions of similar meaning may identify forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the estimates or projections contained in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: our reliance on third-party platforms, such as the iOS App Store, Facebook and Google Play Store, to distribute our games and collect revenue, and the risk that such platforms will adversely change their policies;

our reliance on a limited number of games to generate the majority of our revenue;

our reliance on a small percentage of the total number of users to generate the majority of our revenue;

our free game business model and the value of virtual items sold in our games is highly dependent on how we manage game revenue and pricing models;

our inability to complete acquisitions, including Rovio, and successfully integrate acquired businesses could limit our growth or disrupt our plans and operations;

our failure to improve monetization and gaming operations in our investments;

we may be unable to successfully develop new games;

our ability to compete in a highly competitive industry with low barriers to entry;

we have significant indebtedness and are subject to obligations and covenants under our debt instruments;

legal or regulatory restrictions or procedures could negatively impact our business and limit the growth of our operations;

risks related to our international operations and ownership, including our significant operations in Israel, Ukraine and Belarus and the fact that our majority shareholder is a Chinese company;

our dependence on key personnel;

the conditions to closing the agreement are not satisfied or our inability to complete the investment for any reason;

security breaches or other disruptions could compromise our information or that of our players and expose us to liability;

whether the businesses we acquire, including Rovio, will meet our growth expectations;

our failure to obtain regulatory approvals, if any, to complete the acquisition of Rovio; and

our failure to protect our intellectual property and proprietary information could negatively impact our business. Additional factors that could cause actual future events and results, financial or otherwise, to differ, potentially materially, from those discussed or implied by the forward-looking statements include the risks and uncertainties discussed in our filings. with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that the results, levels of activity, performance or future events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur, and the results reported should should not be taken as an indication of future performance. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements for any reason to conform such statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005244/en/Playtika-Announces-Premium-All-Cash-Proposal-To-Acquire-Rovio-Entertainment-For-EUR-9.05-Per-Share The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos