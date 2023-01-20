Top Bollywood Star Wants To Star In Movie With WWE Superstar Gunther (Exclusive)





Famous Bollywood star and WWE host Super DhamalSharman Joshi wants to share screen space with Intercontinental Champion Gunther in a movie. It’s no secret that the Ring General is one of the most terrifying and feared performers in wrestling. He’s put his coveted IC title on the line against various opponents, most recently against Braun Strowman on last week’s SmackDown. Gunther has been so successful lately that he even caught the eye of Bollywood superstar Sharman Joshi. During a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta, Joshi confessed to being a fan of Gunther and added that he would love to star in a movie with the WWE SmackDown star. “Gunther only. With his fan following and everything, it’s going to help my movie. Plus, me being his fan helps everything,” Sharman Joshi said. (4:49 – 4:57) When asked what turns him on the most about Gunther, Sharman was quick to say that the Austrian superstar has everything it takes to be a top guy. “The fact that he’s the defending (Intercontinental) champion right now. He’s got what it takes, obviously,” Joshi added. (5:02 – 5:06) Watch the full video below: Sharman Joshi has plenty to do outside of WWE Super Dhamaal One look at Sharman Joshi’s filmography is enough to show that there hasn’t been an artist as versatile as him in recent memory. Big blockbusters like Rank of Basanti and 3 idiots to slice-of-life gems like Ferrari Ki Sawaari and Life in a subwayJoshi has proven acting talent across all genres, and he’s just getting started now. In the same conversation, Sharman Joshi talked about his upcoming projects. He revealed that his first production venture, Congratulationsa Gujarati film in which he also acted, is due out on February 3. “I have six projects in the pipeline. God has been kind, I have done a really exciting job. And my first production is also due to come out on February 3. It’s a production in Gujarati called Congratulations. Apart from that, it There’s a web show called Kafas; there’s a web movie called Penthouse. And there’s a couple of feature films. One is an adaptation of Sound of Music. Not an adaptation, but we brought the rights to the adaptation. (11:04 – 11:43) Apart from that, Joshi has several other projects including a web show and a host of Hindi movies in the works. Are you excited to see Sharman Joshi shake a leg with WWE Superstar Gunther in a Bollywood film? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below. If quotes are used in this article, please embed the YouTube link and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling. Fans can watch WWE Super Dhamaal at 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. (IST) on Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 3 channels every Sunday and SONY WAH at 10:00 a.m. (IST) every Sunday.



