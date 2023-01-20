Entertainment
With Varisu, Thunivu, Waltair Veerayya, Veera Simha Reddy, South Shows Bollywood How Party Releases Are Done Right
Thunivu, Varisu, Veera Simha Reddy and Waltair Veeraya lit up the box office this Pongal
Party weekends are a bonus for any film industry. For years, Hindi cinema has relied on Diwali and Eid weekends to breathe new life into its box office collections. In the south, for the Tamil and Telugu film industries, the biggest weekend of the year in terms of releases is Pongal/Sankranthi. The festival, which falls on the second week of January each year, is a week-long affair that sees mega releases. This year, for the first time in years, the two industries each had two big releases during the Mega Weekend. And to everyone’s surprise, all four films were successful at the box office.
In contrast, the Diwali weekend has been barren for Bollywood since the pandemic. Even Salman Khan hasn’t kept his date with Eid for some time now. As the Hindi film industry looks to turn things around in 2023, it can take note of how the south picked up Pongal weekend after the pandemic and learn from it.
The two Tamil films released on January 11 are Varisu by Thalapathy Vijay and Thunivu by Ajith Kumar. These are two great films featuring two of the biggest names in Kollywood. As of Wednesday night, the two films combined had grossed Rs 373 crore worldwide, including an astonishing Rs 180 crore nett in Tamil Nadu alone. A few days later, they were joined by two Telugu titles – Chiranjeevi-starring Waltair Verayya and Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy. Just like their Tamil counterparts, these two films have a combined gross of Rs 265 crore worldwide with net collections of Rs 206 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
So how did they achieve this gigantic success? Business experts believe it is a combination of a good publishing strategy and content. Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala said: “Thunivu and Varisu were released on Wednesday. Thus, die-hard fans of the actors watched the films in the first three days. Then, on weekends, family audiences came and the movies continued to do good business. But to maintain that momentum, the movies needed the content to work, says Bala. “Content is everything. Both of these films earned above-average reviews. It’s not exceptional but for festive outings, it’s enough to stay afloat.
Every day from January 11 to 15 saw a combined domestic net of at least Rs 50 crore from these four films. In comparison, at Diwali 2022, the two big Hindi releases – Ram Setu and Thank God – had a combined opening day of Rs 23 crore. The combined world premiere week gross of the two films was only Rs 90 crore as opposed to the Rs 638 crore amassed by the four southern films on Pongal 2023.
Trade experts say Bollywood is wrong in its content selection. Business analyst Atul Mohan explains: “We are moving away from what our main strengths have been for festivals. In trying to reach the multiplex crowd and niche audiences, we’re not creating the content that has always worked on festivals – family entertainment that has something for everyone. Then we also split many weekends now. Previously, Diwali was the big day. Now we have Independence Day releases, Raksha Bandhan releases, etc. But not all of these festivals are for family movie viewing, which the directors don’t get. Ramesh Bala echoes this sentiment and adds that Bollywood does not select massive content for festivals. “People want to see song and dance, action and wholesome entertainment at festivals. Niche films don’t work on Diwali or Pongal,” he argues.
But there is a lesson in all of this for the Hindi film industry, say industry insiders. Having seen how the Tamil and Telugu industries are reclaiming the festive weekend, Bollywood can follow this pattern. “It’s actually Bollywood’s own model that the south is following now. We used to have these family artists in festivals,” explains Atul Mohan, adding, “We just have to go back to that.
There is some basis to this argument. From the mid-90s, there was a progression of family artists who came out on Diwali and became blockbusters, from Dilwale Dulhanie Le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Veer Zaara and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. So far this year, the only big release planned around Diwali is Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. Can this revive the Diwali festivities in Bollywood? Only time will tell.
|
