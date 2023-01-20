Leslie Jordan’s cause of death revealed: Beloved actor was 67





‘Will and Grace’ star Leslie Jordan died of sudden heart failure and arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease in his car crash on Oct. 24, the LA coroner confirmed to The Post on Thursday. The beloved comedian, 67, crashed the BMW he was driving into the side of a building in Hollywood. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s report revealed that two of Jordan’s arteries were significantly blocked. Authorities said Jordan had recently started seeing a doctor for heart issues and taking medication. No drugs or alcohol were detected, according to the results, which noted that Jordan had been sober for 24 years. Jordan was a prolific actor, most notably in “The Cool Kids.” FOX Image Collection via Getty I Jordan crashed the BMW he was driving into the side of a building in Hollywood. He was pronounced dead at the scene. APEX / MEGA Sources told TMZ at the time that Jordan complained of shortness of breath before making an appointment with a cardiologist he was to see the month of his death. The Tennessee native, who arrived in Los Angeles by bus in 1982, had a long career in Hollywood with memorable roles in “Hearts Afire,” “American Horror Story” and “The Cool Kids.” Jordan won the 2006 Comedy Guest Actor Emmy Award for playing Beverley Leslie, the candle rival of Megan Mullally’s Karen Walker on NBC “Will and Grace.” Mullally was one of several co-stars to pay tribute to Jordan. “Leslie Jordan was, hands down, one of the greatest. People use that expression a lot, and I’m not sure it’s still applicable. There aren’t many people who are really good at anything. But Leslie was perfectly funny, a comedic virtuoso. Its timing, its delivery, all seemingly effortless,” Mullally posted on Instagram. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Jordan found viral fame with his hilarious videos, which chronicled his fitness strategies, like turning a back scratcher into a stick, and his attempts to buy a 300-piece jigsaw puzzle that he hadn’t finished. Jordan speaks onstage during the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry on April 18, 2021 in Nashville. Getty Images for ACM The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” Jordan’s rep said in a statement to the Post shortly after his death. “Not only was he a mega talent and a joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary for the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in size he made up for in generosity and in greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being, knowing that he left the world at the height of his professional and personal life is the only consolation one can have today. Jordan was performing in Mayim Bialik’s “Call Me Kat” at the time of his death. Production on the Fox series has been temporarily suspended and an episode has been dedicated in his honor.

