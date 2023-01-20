Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin to be charged in fatal shooting while filming Rust





A New Mexico prosecutor has announced she will indict actor Alec Baldwin and gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez-Reed in the shooting murder of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while filming Rust. Key points: Actor Alec Baldwin and gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will each be charged with two counts of manslaughter.

Actor Alec Baldwin and gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will each be charged with two counts of manslaughter. Under New Mexico law, manslaughter is punishable by 18 months in prison and a fine of US$7,259 ($10,492)

Under New Mexico law, manslaughter is punishable by 18 months in prison and a fine of US$7,259 ($10,492) Assistant director David Halls has signed a plea deal for the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced manslaughter charges against the 30 Rockactor and the film’s gunsmith, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, after more than a year of investigation into the October 2021 shooting of a film set outside of Santa Fe. Assistant director David Halls has signed a plea agreement for the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon, the prosecutor said in a statement. “After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the State of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to bring criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the Rustfilm team. “said Ms. Carmack-Altwies. “Under my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice.” Baldwin’s attorney, Luke Nikas, said the decision to press charges against the actor “represents a terrible miscarriage of justice”. Hutchins was killed when a gun Baldwin was rehearsing with while filming in New Mexico fired a live round which struck her, causing fatal injuries to her and director Joel Souza, who survived. Prosecutors must prove in court that gun safety on set began with Gutierrez-Reed, who was responsible for all of the guns in production. They must also prove that the responsibility applied to Halls, who checked the weapon and gave it to Baldwin. Manslaughter is considered unintentional murder and is punishable by up to 18 months in New Mexico jail and a fine of US$7,259 ($10,492). Baldwin denied responsibility for Hutchins’ death and said live rounds should never have been allowed on the set of the low-budget film. He said he was told the weapon was “cold”, an industry term meaning it was safe to use. In a 2021 television interview, the actor told the American network ABC News that he did not pull the trigger on the replica Colt long caliber .45 Pietta revolver and fired after shooting it. cocked while rehearsing camera angles with Hutchins. An FBI forensic test of the single-action revolver revealed that it “operated normally” and would not fire without the trigger being pulled. The inquest into Hutchins’ death has focused on how live ammunition arrived on a film set and how it was loaded into a gun. Last year, Ms Carmack-Altwies hired a special prosecutor and received US$318,000 ($460,000) in public funds to pursue what she believed would be high-profile and costly jury trials if charges were brought. . “If any of these three people Alec Baldwin, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed or David Halls had done their job, Halyna Hutchins would be alive today,” said Andrea Reeb, the special prosecutor handling the case. In April, the New Mexico Worker’s Safety Agency fined the film’s production company $137,000, the maximum amount possible for what it described as “deliberate” safety lapses. resulting in the death of Hutchins. The agency found that Rust Move Productions knew gun safety procedures were not being followed and showed “complete indifference” to the dangers. Reuters

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-01-20/actor-alec-baldwin-to-be-charged-over-fatal-on-set-shooting/101874676 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos