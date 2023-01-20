Entertainment
Hollywood Ozempic craze triggers ‘frustrating’ drug shortages for diabetics
The use of Ozempic and Wegovy for rapid weight loss is now so widespread that it is causing a nationwide shortage of drugs for those who need them to treat type 2 diabetes.
“It’s really frustrating for a lot of patients,” Dr. Gregory Dodellof Central Park Endocrinology told the Post. He explained that some of his diabetic patients had to wait several months before refilling their prescriptions, which caused physical and mental health problems.
Insulin-regulating semaglutide injections like Ozempic and Wegovy have become popular for those looking to lose weight quickly and easily.
Ozempic was quickly embraced by Hollywood and super-wealthy Elon Musk said he used the sister drug Wegovy last year and it was speculated the Kardashians were among his fans, although Khloe Kardashian denied using it.
It was even the butt of award show jokes.
“For those of you who don’t know, gaslighting is when someone tries to convince you that your own perceptions of reality are wrong. Like when celebrities say they lost weight by drinking water, but really it’s because everyone is on Ozempic,” Chelsea Handler joked while presenting an award for Julia Roberts’ film “Gaslit” at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday.
Dodell said some in his field have started prescribing the drug “for weight loss to people who want to shed a few extra pounds for the summer or vacation” and believes that “society’s view on the body image and the thin ideal” is behind the huge spike in the use of these drugs with eating disorders.
This week, actress Jameela Jamil denounced the use of the drug for cosmetic reasons only.
“I said what I said about the potential harms of people using diabetes drugs just to lose weight,” Jamil said. wrote on Instagram. “I fear for everyone in the next few years. The wealthy buy these products without a prescription for over $1,000. Actual diabetics see shortages. It is now a real craze for the general public in Hollywood.
Indeed, the Food and drug administration reports a continued shortage of Ozempic due to increased demand with Wegovy, essentially a higher dose of semaglutide specifically used to treat weight loss.
“It’s really unfortunate,” said endocrinologist Dr. Dodell, noting that the struggle to get their prescription medications refilled has become “a huge stressor” for his diabetes patients.
“I don’t really accept using it as a medicine for weight loss,” he added.
He’s also concerned about the long-term effects of taking medication for a reason other than diabetes or insulin resistance.
“The big, literally billion-dollar question is, what are the long-term effects? We just don’t know. There’s not enough long-term data out there.
Ozempic was first approved in the United States in 2017. After seeing how the prescription drug helped people feel fuller and better manage their eating habits, doctors began prescribing the drug as an off-the-shelf use. MA for long-term weight management. It is advertised for as low as $25 per month with commercial or private insurance, but uninsured patients can expect to pay approximately $170 to $342 per weekly dose depending on the prescribed dosage.
“It does certain things in the body, such as delaying gastric emptying, reducing appetite and energy intake, and may lower hemoglobin A1C,” Dr. Gabrielle Lyonfounder of the Institute for Muscle-Centric Medicine in New York, explained to The Post.
The vaccine “is taken once a week, exactly as prescribed by your healthcare provider, along with diet and exercise, to lower blood sugar levels in adults with type 2 diabetes.” the official site explains.
Drug advertisements advertising it as a way to manage chronic disease while boasting that patients lose, on average, up to 12 pounds in 40 weeks.
While the debate about who these semaglutide injections should be prescribed to continues, WebMd medical affairs editor Dr. Brunilda Nazario noted that the rise in obesity and diabetes in United States goes hand in hand.
“It’s not just the individual who suffers from this disease. It’s really up to us as a society to look at [obesity] as condition. This person will continue to have other metabolic abnormalities and conditions related to their weight,” she told the Post, noting that obesity can lead to type 2 diabetes.
Novo Nordisk, the pharmaceutical company that makes Ozempic and Wegovy, told the Post that they “expect supply disruptions to continue through January on the Ozempic pen that delivers 0.25mg doses and 0.5mg”.
|
Sources
2/ https://nypost.com/2023/01/19/hollywood-ozempic-craze-triggering-frustrating-drug-shortages-for-diabetics/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hollywood Ozempic craze triggers ‘frustrating’ drug shortages for diabetics
- British Labor Prime Minister Starmer slams Prime Minister’s absence from Davos and touts new ‘reverse-OPEC’ alliance
- Why there will never be a last dance for Australian cricket
- Missing woman’s mother distrusts stepson’s Google history – NBC Boston
- NHS student nurses reveal what drew them to the profession – BBC Newsnight
- Chinese President Xi Jinping worried on the eve of Lunar New Year festivities
- New BBC documentary puts Narendra Modi back in the dock
- Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin to be charged in fatal shooting while filming Rust
- Mentorship program taking teenage fashion designers from Detroit to New York
- Second earthquake in two days and fifth in a week to hit the region [UPDATED]
- Bollywood’s biggest gamble pays off!
- When will iOS 16.3 be released?