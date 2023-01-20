Hollywood Ozempic craze triggers ‘frustrating’ drug shortages for diabetics

The use of Ozempic and Wegovy for rapid weight loss is now so widespread that it is causing a nationwide shortage of drugs for those who need them to treat type 2 diabetes.

“It’s really frustrating for a lot of patients,” Dr. Gregory Dodellof Central Park Endocrinology told the Post. He explained that some of his diabetic patients had to wait several months before refilling their prescriptions, which caused physical and mental health problems.

Insulin-regulating semaglutide injections like Ozempic and Wegovy have become popular for those looking to lose weight quickly and easily.

Ozempic was quickly embraced by Hollywood and super-wealthy Elon Musk said he used the sister drug Wegovy last year and it was speculated the Kardashians were among his fans, although Khloe Kardashian denied using it.

It was even the butt of award show jokes.

Chelsea Handler said “everyone is on Ozempic” at the awards show on Jan. 15 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Critics’ Choice

A leaner Elon Musk recently gave up using Wegovy on Twitter.

“For those of you who don’t know, gaslighting is when someone tries to convince you that your own perceptions of reality are wrong. Like when celebrities say they lost weight by drinking water, but really it’s because everyone is on Ozempic,” Chelsea Handler joked while presenting an award for Julia Roberts’ film “Gaslit” at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday.

Dodell said some in his field have started prescribing the drug “for weight loss to people who want to shed a few extra pounds for the summer or vacation” and believes that “society’s view on the body image and the thin ideal” is behind the huge spike in the use of these drugs with eating disorders.

This week, actress Jameela Jamil denounced the use of the drug for cosmetic reasons only.

“I said what I said about the potential harms of people using diabetes drugs just to lose weight,” Jamil said. wrote on Instagram. “I fear for everyone in the next few years. The wealthy buy these products without a prescription for over $1,000. Actual diabetics see shortages. It is now a real craze for the general public in Hollywood.

Rumors swirled that celebrities like Khloe and Kim Kardashian used Ozempic to lose weight fast. MovieMagic

Indeed, the Food and drug administration reports a continued shortage of Ozempic due to increased demand with Wegovy, essentially a higher dose of semaglutide specifically used to treat weight loss.

“It’s really unfortunate,” said endocrinologist Dr. Dodell, noting that the struggle to get their prescription medications refilled has become “a huge stressor” for his diabetes patients.

“I don’t really accept using it as a medicine for weight loss,” he added.

He’s also concerned about the long-term effects of taking medication for a reason other than diabetes or insulin resistance.

Diabetic medications like Ozempic and Wegovy take away the feeling of hunger and will make you feel sick if you eat too much. Getty Images/Mask

“The big, literally billion-dollar question is, what are the long-term effects? We just don’t know. There’s not enough long-term data out there.

Ozempic was first approved in the United States in 2017. After seeing how the prescription drug helped people feel fuller and better manage their eating habits, doctors began prescribing the drug as an off-the-shelf use. MA for long-term weight management. It is advertised for as low as $25 per month with commercial or private insurance, but uninsured patients can expect to pay approximately $170 to $342 per weekly dose depending on the prescribed dosage.

“It does certain things in the body, such as delaying gastric emptying, reducing appetite and energy intake, and may lower hemoglobin A1C,” Dr. Gabrielle Lyonfounder of the Institute for Muscle-Centric Medicine in New York, explained to The Post.

The vaccine “is taken once a week, exactly as prescribed by your healthcare provider, along with diet and exercise, to lower blood sugar levels in adults with type 2 diabetes.” the official site explains.

Drug advertisements advertising it as a way to manage chronic disease while boasting that patients lose, on average, up to 12 pounds in 40 weeks.

While the debate about who these semaglutide injections should be prescribed to continues, WebMd medical affairs editor Dr. Brunilda Nazario noted that the rise in obesity and diabetes in United States goes hand in hand.

“It’s not just the individual who suffers from this disease. It’s really up to us as a society to look at [obesity] as condition. This person will continue to have other metabolic abnormalities and conditions related to their weight,” she told the Post, noting that obesity can lead to type 2 diabetes.

Novo Nordisk, the pharmaceutical company that makes Ozempic and Wegovy, told the Post that they “expect supply disruptions to continue through January on the Ozempic pen that delivers 0.25mg doses and 0.5mg”.