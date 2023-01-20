No sign of British actor Julian Sands after 6 days missing in California mountains





LOS ANGELES, Jan 19 (Reuters) – The search for British-born film star Julian Sands, best known for his role in ‘A Room with a View’, has continued for a sixth day in the snowy mountains of southern California with no sign of the 65-year-old actor, authorities said Thursday. The entertainer was reported missing on Friday evening, Jan. 13, after hiking alone in the Baldy Bowl area of ​​the San Gabriel Mountains, about 80 miles northeast of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. San Bernardino County. . A search was immediately launched in the area, but ground crews were withdrawn Saturday night due to avalanche hazards and poor trail conditions, sheriff’s department spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said. Intermittent aerial searches by helicopters and drones continued, however, and authorities plan to resume ground searches once conditions permit, she said. “We had aircrew today and there was no sign of Mr. Sands,” Rodriguez told Reuters by email. The Baldy Bowl, a large sloping area below the ridge of Mount Baldy Ski Area, is a popular destination for skiers, climbers and backpackers. And Rodriguez said Sands was considered an experienced hiker. Cell phone signals detected on Sunday January 15 showed Sands heading towards the Mount Baldy area then, apparently the latest indication that he was still on the move. Subsequent attempts to “ping” his Apple iPhone failed, “due to lack of cellular service and most likely a cellphone power outage,” the department said in an update released Thursday. A “delayed ping” from Sands’ iPhone operating system, generated on January 14, provided a possible location on a trail leading to the summit of Mount Baldy, but verification of this location by ground and helicopter crews did not served no purpose, the department said. The sheriff’s department has warned that harsh winter conditions, after weeks of storms dumping heavy snow in the California mountains, have made the Baldy area unsafe for outdoor recreation. Nighttime temperatures there have ranged from 40 to 20 degrees Fahrenheit (4 to minus 4 degrees Celsius) over the past week, Rodriguez said. Over the past four weeks, sheriff’s search teams have been sent on 14 rescue missions to Mount Baldy and surrounding areas for lost or stranded hikers, two of whom perished after falling or being injured, the agency said. agency. Sands’ Los Angeles-based rep could not immediately be reached for comment. Born in England, Sands moved to California in the 1980s to pursue a career in Hollywood after the success of the 1985 film “A Room with a View,” a period romance in which he starred opposite Helena Bonham Carter. He also starred as the son of Satan in the 1989 supernatural thriller “Warlock” and its sequel “Warlock: The Armageddon.” He played the title role in the 1998 film version of “The Phantom of the Opera” and starred opposite martial arts artist Jackie Chan in the 2003 action comedy “The Medallion.” Other film credits include “The Killing Fields”, “Arachnophobia”, “Naked Lunch”, “Boxing Helena”, “Leaving Las Vegas” and the English language remake of “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”. Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Neil Fullick and Marguerita Choy Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

