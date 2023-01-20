News | City of West Hollywood





The City of West Hollywood returns indoors for its Winter Sounds 2023 free indoor concert series, taking place select Saturday nights at 5 p.m. between Saturday, January 28, 2023 and Saturday, February 25, 2023 at the City Council Chambers. City of West Hollywoods /Public Meeting Room, located at 625 N. San Vicente Boulevard. The concert series will begin on Saturday January 28, 2023 at 5 p.m. with The essentials. The Essentials are a classic jazz band specializing in the soulful, sophisticated sound of Blue Note Records and grounded in the standards of The Great American Songbook, as well as contemporary music. The band members have studied at top jazz schools nationwide, including Manhattan School of Music, Berklee College of Music, and California Institute of the Arts, and are active in Southern California’s fertile jazz scene. The next concert in the series will feature the bassist and vocalist Jennifer Leitham to Saturday February 11, 2023 at 5 p.m. Jennifer Leitham is known for performing with music masters Mel Torm, Peggy Lee, George Shearing, Doc Severinsen, Woody Herman, Benny Carter, Bill Watrous, kd lang and countless others. She is also a composer, arranger, lyricist and producer. She has performed on over 145 albums, including 11 of her own. Over the past few years, Jennifer has been hailed as one of the top 20 transgender trailblazers in vanity loungenamed one of the 50 Most Interesting Angelinos by THE weeklyhas spoken at Jazz at Lincoln Centers Jazz Congress and has been featured twice on Now this. The finale of the Winter Sounds concert series on Saturday February 25, 2023 at 5 p.m. will feature Juliana Riccardi. Blending blues-rock, folk and Americana into energetic and emotional original sets, Juliana is committed to creating music that sounds great live. Originally from Queens, New York, she received her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Jazz Performance from the City College of New York and regularly performs at legendary LA venues including The Mint and The Hotel Cafe. Julianas second EP, full cup was featured on Spotify Healin Blues playlists, CMT Music Videos – All in One PlaceDitty TV The curveand more. The City of West Hollywood Winter Sounds 2023 Free Indoor Concert Series is hosted by the City of West Hollywood Arts Division. Winter Sounds concerts are free; RSVPs are not required but are requested. RSVP does not guarantee admission. Seats are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to availability. Face masks are strongly encouraged. Validated parking may be available in the adjacent 5-story West Hollywood Park structure, subject to availability. Street parking may also be available. For more information on the performers and to view the series, please visit www.weho.org/wintersounds For more information on Winter Sounds, please contact City of West Hollywood Arts Specialist Joy Tribble at (323) 848-6360 or [email protected]. For those who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call TTY (323) 848-6496. For up-to-date information on City of West Hollywood news and events, follow @wehocity on social media, sign up for updates at www.weho.org/email, and view the meeting calendar and city ​​events at www. weho.org/calendar. The city of West Hollywood remains in a local emergency declared in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. West Hollywood City Hall is open for walk-in services at public ticket offices or by appointment by visiting www.weho.org/appointments. City Hall services can be accessed by phone at (323) 848-6400 and through the website at www.weho.org. Citys coronavirus updates are available at www.weho.org/coronavirus. For reporters and members of the media seeking additional information about the City of West Hollywood, please contact City of West Hollywood Public Information Officer Sheri A. Lunn at (323) 848-6391 or [email protected].

