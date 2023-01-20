Bollywood superstar admits to fear of WWE legend Hulk Hogan (Exclusive)





Bollywood superstar Sharman Joshi recently admitted to being scared of Hulk Hogan growing up, despite the WWE legend also being his favorite wrestler. The influence of a Hulk Hogan performer cannot be overstated. He was a big draw for nearly two decades, from 1980 to 2000, first becoming a much-loved babyface and then exploring his darker side in WCW. Although his name has cropped up for all the wrong reasons over the past decade, Hogan’s contributions to the wrestling industry cannot be compromised. One of his biggest admirers is the extremely talented and accomplished actor Sharman Joshi, the host of WWE Super Dhamalalongside Sashaa Padamsee. In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta, Joshi discussed his lifelong wrestling fandom. When asked who grew up his favorite wrestler, he named Hulk Hogan. Interestingly, Sharman also named the former WCW champion the artist who scared him the most. “Hulk Hogan. Although he was my favorite, he also scared me,” said Sharman Joshi. (1:43 – 1:50) Watch the full video below: Sharman Joshi on WWE Superstars Transitioning to Acting Furthermore, Sharman Joshi also talked about the tendency of many wrestlers to explore acting careers. He explained that since WWE Superstars have “incredible” audiences, it makes sense for them to show off their talents on the big screens, primarily in action movies. “The fan following that they have is amazing and their coming into the cinema, obviously, mostly in an action film, it’s completely in line with the run. So it’s good, it gels well. So I see it like a natural transition from the ring to the sets. I’m not surprised that’s happening,” said Sharman Joshi. (10:17 – 10:47) The Rock, John Cena and Batista, to name a few, are among those who have made successful careers in Hollywood. What do you think of Sharman Joshi’s thoughts on wrestlers becoming actors? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below. If quotes are used in this article, please embed the YouTube link and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling. Fans can watch WWE Super Dhamaal at 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. (IST) on Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 3 channels every Sunday and SONY WAH at 10:00 a.m. (IST) every Sunday. Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil



