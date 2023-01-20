Entertainment
Hollywood can’t survive without movie theaters
Every Thanksgiving weekend, after the holidays are over and people are looking for things to do for the rest of the break, I get text messages from friends looking for movie recommendations: What’s worth seeing in theaters right now? In 2022, this request has become more of a plea. Was here nothing to see? Something the together family, not just rambunctious teenagers, could benefit? Something aimed at adult viewers? And then, with an air of horror, they would realize that only two such films had been released. Steven Spielbergs The Fabelmans and Rian Johnsons Glass Onionbut that, on one of the busiest weeks of the year for multiplexes, neither was shown widely.
The past year has been an overall positive one for the film industry, a time of further improvement as the world continues to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, cinemas sold approximately 216 million banknotes; in 2021, that number rose to 492 million, and last year it jumped to 813 million. Although this is still below the 1.2 billion ticket number from 2019, we are seeing an unmistakably positive trend line. The success of versions such as Top Gun: Mavericksuperhero blockbusters, non-sequels and original movies was galvanizing, allaying fears that theaters will never bounce back amid an increase in streaming options.
But then I saw Hollywood experience one of the strangest autumns imaginable, a series of mostly self-inflicted wounds that led to speculation that the adult film market was in trouble. Perhaps the most glaring move was Universals’ decision not to give a wide theatrical release to The Fabelmans, a new Spielberg film with Oscar buzz; as a result, it has only grossed $14 million since its November 11 release, and the highest number of venues it has played in was 1,149 (a wide release tends to hover between 3,000 and 4,000). ). That’s well below the usual net cast for one of cinema’s most enduring names, and it underscores the complete lack of faith studios have had in adult fare lately.
The solution, now that 2023 is upon us, is simple: put new releases exclusively in theaters and give them a real shot at succeeding with paying moviegoers. No more confusing hybrid releases, no more slow and modest rollouts, and certainly nothing like Netflix’s confusing compromise with Glass Onion, which played on 696 screens for just a week around Thanksgiving, then disappeared until it debuted online in time for Christmas. There will be failures, yes, but Hollywood must finally recognize that the overall health of the theatrical operation is a primary concern.
Throughout the pandemic, many studios have turned to streaming both as part of a mad rush to catch up with Netflix and as a way to get more eyes on their own projects during an unstable time. But for movies, there doesn’t seem to be much profit in HBO Max’s current approach. reduce its film and television offer after a bold 2021 strategy, putting movies online the same day they hit theaters, a tactic moved away from in 2022. Disney recently saw its former CEO Bob Iger return to his position, replacing his successor, Bob Chapek, in part because of concerns that its streamer, Disney+, had lost $1.5 billion in a financial quarter. One of the biggest cinematic successes of the year, Top Gun: Mavericktook seven months to arrive on his streamer studios (Paramount+), which did not prevent him from immediately becoming the services Offer no. 1.
Netflix, of course, stands apart from all of this, its approach has always emphasized direct-to-stream releases, and its massive following generates more revenue than its fledgling rivals. But even Netflix continues to refine its strategy in the face of subscription cap, focusing on fewer and bigger projects. The company is committed to online exclusivity even if that means leaving tens of millions of dollars on the table: Glass Onion grossed around $15 million in a week of limited theatrical release and likely would have tripled that figure had it been expanded, making it one of the year’s biggest hits.
So while I don’t envision a drastic change at Netflix, other studios shouldn’t shy away from the exclusive theatrical window, which used to last for months but has shrunk or been scrapped altogether in the COVID era. Audiences have no consistent idea of when a movie will be available online, but the answer is often between immediately and quickly. So many favorites from this year’s fall awardsThe Fabelmans, Tr, The Banshees of Inisherinexpanded to only about 1,000 screens at most and went live in December. All would have benefited from more time in cinemas and could have been scheduled to expand now, before the Oscar nominations are announced next week. Instead, they’re already available for purchase on iTunes.
The result is that multiplexes feel starved of choice as big blockbusters such as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Avatar: The Way of the Water dominate the screens. This Christmas, the only new mainstream family movie was Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, a long-delayed animated sequel; it thrived and earned $113 million domestically, a huge improvement from its low opening of $12 million. Avatar did tremendously well, but most encouraging is the surprising success of the few other options available. The Horror Comedy M3GAN consistently exceeded expectations when it released in early January, and the family drama A man called Ottowith Tom Hanks, did the same, resonating with viewers out New York and Los Angeles (traditionally the two strongest markets in the country).
All of this should be the encouragement studios need to return to more traditional release strategies. The alternative is scary for anything not made at scale: a world where seeing movies in theaters becomes a boutique option in only the biggest cities, and where streaming deals are the only way to fund non-blockbuster projects. It would be extremely detrimental to the art form and the diversity of projects offered to the public, and it is a path that Hollywood can reject by restoring its faith in cinemas and in the spectators who like to go there.
