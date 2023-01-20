Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, Deepika-Ranveer, Aishwarya-Aaradhya





A glimpse of the stars at the Ambani party. New Delhi: No Ambani party is complete without a host of stars and Thursday night’s party was no different. The occasion – Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s engagement party. The guest list included Bollywood stars. Shah Rukh Khan skipped the photo shoot. However, the star was clicked upon entering the venue. SRK’s wife Gauri and son Aryan happily posed for the cameras stationed at the site. Salman Khan’s plus one for the party was his niece Alizeh Agnihotri. The Bachchans were represented by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya. Amitabh Bachchan, who is in Riyadh for a big football event, was MIA since the bash. Star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone showed up in their festive finery. Katrina Kaif arrived without her husband Vicky Kaushal. See guest photos here: Shah Rukh Khan pictured arriving at the scene. Salman Khan with his niece Alizeh. Gauri Khan with his son Aryan at the party. Ranveer Singh with Deepika Padukone at the party. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with her daughter Aaradhya. Most of the actresses showed up in white. Katrina Kaif looked utterly stunning in a white dress waste Position. Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan opted for a similar palette. So did Khushi Kapoor, who attended the party with his sister Janhvi. Janhvi added a touch of bling to the party in an embellished setting lehenga. The sister duo posed together. Katrina Kaif at the party. Sara Ali Khan at the party. Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor at the party. Ananya Panday pictured with Arjun Kapoor and Orhan Awatramani at the party. Ananya Panday with Arjun Kapoor and Orhan. Among the other big guests at the Ambani party were Akshay Kumar, John Abraham who was probably the only star to attend the party in a casual outfit and sneakers. He still posed for the cameras. Karan Johar was also clicked at the big party. Akshay Kumar at the party. Jean Abraham at the party. Karan Johar at the party. Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal attended the party together. Neetu Kapoor was pictured at the party venue with his nephew Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra. Absent from this one were Neetu Kapoor’s son Ranbir and daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt, who were clicked at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding function last month. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal at the party. Neetu Kapoor with Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra Filmmaker and ex-wife of Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and singer Shreya Ghoshal were among the first guests at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s engagement party. Kiran Rao at the party. Shreya Ghoshal at the party. Anant is the son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani. Radhika Merchant is the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant. The families announced in 2019 that Anant and Radhika would be getting married. Featured Video of the Day Sara Ali Khan and Manish Malhotra attend the engagement of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

