Tara against Bilal is an uncontrolled glorification of “Love Jihad”
Tara vs Bilal is an unchecked glorification of ‘Love Jihad’ and another excuse to shamelessly demonize Hindus. For starters, it’s unclear why the male lead in Tara v/s Bilal is a Muslim character.
Her religion has no role to play in the story except to project the men of her community as more trustworthy husbands than a Hindu Sharma.
But more importantly, this film feels like director Samar Iqbal and writer Sanyukta Chawla Sheikhs trying to whitewash Love Jihad and the realities of interfaith marriages in which Hindu women suffer horrific torture.
All the Hindu men in this film are either weak, with effeminate qualities (Jignesh Patel, Ritesh Shah) or imposters like Karan Sharma. Taras’ grandfather is also naive. He sells his house to help Tara settle in London with an unverified groom she found on a website.
Any man with the surname Khan is portrayed as a good guy who will treat the women in his life with love no matter how many issues he is secretly battling. These men are being presented as “honour-bound comforters” toeing the line of Bollywood’s misrepresentation of Pathans.
We also don’t know why the movie uses v/s in the title since Tara and Bilal never clash on any important issue. They are one-dimensional characters who agree with each other on everything, including tricking their trusted families for selfish and unfounded reasons.
Taras’ intro scenes are similar to Diana Pentys’ introduction in Cocktail. They even have nearly identical pink and white salwar kameez outfits in scenes where they realize their new husbands have conned them.
But it’s not the worst part of the film.
There is a scene near the end of the film where Tara, a Kashmiri Pandit woman, and Bilal get married. Just like this controversial ad from Tanishq where a Muslim family leads a God-Bharaai ceremony for their daughter-in-law to show how progressive they are, the director shows how broad-minded the Khan family are as they give traditional gifts dejhoors to the bride.
However, there is a catch. We learn that the Khan family is not even aware of Taras’s last name (Kaul). Bilal had told them she was an orphan. So how did they know she would appreciate dejhoors, who are sentimental for the Kashmiri Pandit wives? Also, why would a family agree to a marriage in which they don’t even know the bride’s last name or family history? It seems like the whole movie is about people marrying strangers without doing any background checks.
It’s getting worse.
Shortly after the wedding, Tara asks Bilal how he convinced his family to have a Nikaah with her when she is still a Hindu, and her surname continues to be Kaul. Its tone gives off a feeling of inferiority complex, imposed mainly by the filmmakers.
So here is the question: why should a Hindu woman worry about her religious identity affecting the validity of her marriage to a Muslim man? Why should Tara seem so sorry and repentant for not converting before Nikah? How is her identity inferior to Bilals, given that there is a scene where her housemates started calling her Ms. Tara Bilal Khan?
Bilal answers his question, I told them you are an orphan. You are an orphan, aren’t you?
How is she an orphan if her caring grandfather and his family are alive? And also, is this a suggestion that if a woman doesn’t have her parents around, she’s vulnerable and available to all LJ supporters?
Above all, would the directors of this film have had the courage to write a scene where a young woman named Sidra Khan remorsefully asks her fiancé Sharma how his family let him marry her when she did not still not converted to his love? Or him calling her an orphan because her parents died prematurely and her family is far away?
Bilal also assumes that Taras’ grandfather, a Kashmiri pandit from Delhi, would live happily with the Khan family in London. Perhaps the screenwriter should have checked with such a Kashmiri Pandit family what they think of these living conditions, especially if they had survived the 1989 Genocide.
Writer, diaspora observer, film buff
