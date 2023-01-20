Entertainment
Sex, drugs and Hollywood: Chazelles Babylon is a great disaster
Babylon provides a vivid insight into the early days of the film industry.
by Alexandra Surprising | 46 minutes ago
On December 23, 2022, Damien Chazelle, the director of La La Land, released Babylon. The nearly three-hour film has one indisputable quality: an ability to elicit a fierce response, good or bad, from all of its viewers. Slate considers Babylon a defecating elephant from a movie, while the BBC describes it more as a cinematic marvel.
Babylon is set in 1920s Hollywood, in the midst of the transition from silent films to sound films, dubbed the talkies. Chazelle renders the main characters of Babylon in the same dreamy and wild form as the place itself. There’s budding actress Nellie LaRoy (Margot Robbie), who waltzes across the screen with wild hair and proclaims in an unbridled Jersey accent: It’s written in the stars. I am a star. Kind-hearted Mexican immigrant Manny Tores (Diego Calva) longs to work on a movie set, but instead settles for a job as an assistant to Hollywood star Jack Conrad (Brad Pitt).
The film begins at the height of the silent film era. Tores attempts to transport an elephant to a hedonistic party at Conrad’s mansion in the desert, which results in the pachyderm spectacularly defecating on Tores. This sets the tone for the rest of the film: viscerally intense to the point of disgust. At this lavish party overflowing with sex, cocaine, fur and feathers, Tores meets LaRoy, an as-yet-unknown actress. Hes immediately captivated by LaRoy, even admitting, te amo, (I love you).
After catching the eye of a director, LaRoy quickly realizes his dream of stardom, landing several starring roles in silent films, his image plastered on billboards and magazines. But the cinema machine rushes towards sound. Tores is safely swept into the sound era with a new producer role at Kinescope, but LaRoy begins to lose roles after being teased for her voice. She seems to represent an unwanted remnant of the silent era past, considered far too steamy for the more stylish Hollywood of the late 1920s.
Once the dominant male star of his time, Conrad also struggled to be taken seriously in sound films. He even consults famed gossip writer and writer, Elinor St. John (Jean Smart), who bluntly explains: When faced with change, those in the spotlight are doomed to tragic ends, while the cockroaches in the black survive. Tores thrives in his position as a producer, but still longs for LaRoy to even complete a whirlwind trip through the criminal underbelly of Los Angeles in an effort to save her from the consequences of her gambling addiction. At the end of the film, Tores escapes the disaster, but LaRoy and Conrad (as announced) are indeed cursed to suffer a dramatic fall.
In some ways, Babylon succeeds; the film certainly benefits from its estimated $100 million budget and killer cast. Robbie and Calva deliver fantastic performances. In one striking scene, Robbie (as LaRoy) gathers fake tears on command twenty times. Robbie is incredibly lively, shifting from desperation to elation with complete ease, that kind of range is crucial for a rambunctious character like LaRoy.
Calva also generates a sonic representation of Tores, a complicated character who faces a key dilemma: can the stranger get inside without sacrifice? As a producer and a person of color in an environment marked by prejudice, Tores sometimes concedes his own integrity in order to succeed. In a heartbreaking scene, directed by a superior, Tores asks famous black trumpeter Sidney Palmer (Jovan Adepo) to paint his darker face with black charcoal. Throughout the film, Calva nails the intricacies of this role, eliciting both frustration and admiration from the audience.
Babylon also features the thrilling score of frequent Chazzele collaborator Justin Hurwitz, creating a sense of continuity throughout the film. Trumpets and driving drums transport the viewer from one scintillating scene to another; Chazelle skilfully blends sound and visual elements from the film. Each shot seems to revel in its own glory as Babylon turns beauty into something ugly. LaRoy vomits at a party, while draped in a pale blue dress. A coiled snake later bites her in the neck. Blood flows on the desert floor. Despite its eroticism, the film is clearly anti-romantic, even revolting.
The world of Babylon is synonymous with indulgence. Chazelle also devotes herself as a director to noise, color and costume. The $100 million budget is being used wisely. But the occasional unrestrained indulgence becomes ineffective. Tiring, even. The movie invests so much effort into its many party scenes while completely ignoring character development. Although Tores is portrayed as a fully realized character, LaRoy and Conrad fall flat as overdone tropes. Despite Robbie’s best efforts, LaRoy feels like nothing more than a typical Hollywood party girl; I struggled to resonate with her character and felt no empathy for her conflicts. Conrad, too, is an empty echo of a cliched movie star without any depth.
Without the proper scaffolding, emotional investment in the characters, proper pacing, clearer focus, the dazzling elements of Babylon deflate into nothingness. As the film continues, its endless shots of mansions and beautiful people seem utterly soulless. We do not care? I wanted to sigh in front of scenes clearly intended to shock. The film completely loses control of the effect of its own scenes, with a painful gap between the intended and actual impact of each moment.
Through Babylone, Chazelle explores several themes: decadence, cinema, even the concept of time itself. A victim of its own eagerness, Babylon ultimately fails to fully lean on any of these themes; there just isn’t enough time. I felt confused as to the point of it all. What exactly was Chazelle trying to say?
Perhaps the film is very much like the ancient empire that gave it its name: like Babylon itself, destined to crumble by its own ambition. But the film’s luminous glow as it crumbles into ruin, disorganized as it is, is undeniably enthralling to watch.
