M3GAN: The very real inspirations behind Hollywood’s favorite new killer robot – and why we’re so fascinated by AI | Scientific and technical news

M3GAN: The very real inspirations behind Hollywood's favorite new killer robot – and why we're so fascinated by AI
Look beyond the enduring appeal of James Cameron’s sequel to Avatar, which continues to storm the box office charts more than a month after its release, and M3GAN is what draws people in. cinema to start 2023.
The horror hit, which this week had a speedy sequel announced for 2025 after initial grossing of $100m (£81m), is jam-packed with genre tropes that Hollywood screenwriters have long relied on .
Orphan child? Check. Cruel deaths? Check. Creepy doll? Yes, check.
But rather than being possessed by a demonic spirit or serial killer like its cinematic ancestors, Annabelle and Chucky, M3GAN is powered by something that could be far more terrifying: artificial intelligence (AI).
AI with creepy abilities has been a crutch filmmakers have relied on for decades – from Cameron’s Terminator to HAL in 2001: a space odysseythe public found there an irresistible source of escape.
But M3GAN is debuting in a world where AI and its associated ethical dilemmas are all around us, voice assistants we’ve happily invited into our homes, to an artistic robot testifying in Westminster.
“Running around to create general-purpose AI because it’s cool, and not really thinking about the ramifications – they’re just regular humans,” M3GAN director Gerard Johnstone told Sky News.
“Like tobacco in the 50s”
It was this philosophy that went into the design of the film’s main character, billed as the ultimate “cool babysitter” who would prove irresistible to adults and children alike.
M3GAN is the product of a high-tech toy company, portrayed with a level of morbid and fun satire.
Because while Alexa and Siri may not express a desire to inflict violence like M3GAN ends up doing, the habits users form around her aren’t as far off the mark.
Much like Alison Williams’ Gemma entrusts the doll to entertain her niece so she doesn’t have to, many parents let smartphones or smart speakers occupy their children.
When M3GAN’s new best friend gets angry about being turned off, it’s hard not to imagine similar scenes happening when a child is told to put an iPad down.
“I was speaking from a parent’s perspective,” Johnstone says.
“With the ubiquity of iPads and smartphones, how do you educate your kids about the dangers of that, with screen time and things like that.
“I believe we can look back and all of this technology could be akin to the tobacco of the 1950s.
“I literally have to reach out because of the iPhone cramps.”
The real robots that inspired M3GAN
While the “starting point” for Johnstone was Furby, the fluffy robot from the 90s, whose dead eyes seemed to pierce your very soul, M3GAN was partly inspired by an android named Sophia.
Manufactured by Hanson Robotics, Sophia quickly rose to near-celebrity-like global fame when she was lit in 2016.
Built by a former Disney theme park engineer to mimic human behavior through AI, voice recognition and advanced robotics, Sophia was touted as someone who could work in healthcare, service customer and events.
A year later, she’d appeared on chat shows, in music videos, been named the United Nations’ first “champion of innovation” and received Saudi citizenship, where – mockingly – creator David Hanson had suggested that she might advocate for women’s rights.
But no matter all that. For Johnstone, “she looks a bit like a prop in a John Carpenter movie”.
“The more real it is, the more it seems to scare people,” he adds.
As Catherine Bresling, who worked on the technology behind Amazon Alexa, put it Sky News Big Ideas Live Eventhistory is fraught with attempts to attribute human agency to technology.
And Sophia isn’t the only one, Ai-Da – the aforementioned robot artist who gave evidence to a House of Lords inquiry into technology and creativity – has an equally human aesthetic.
Its creator, Aidan Meller, told Sky News last year that it would help people understand the “very important and radical changes that AI is bringing”.
Elon Muskof course, got in on the act at the end of 2022 by unveiling Tesla’s humanoid robotthat the billionaire wants to mass produce and sell to the public.
“I think Optimus is going to be amazing in five or 10 years, like mind-blowing,” he claimed.
And let’s not forget killer robots almost became public policy in San Franciscowhere the police wanted to deploy devices equipped with explosives to counter “dangerous suspects”.
“The times we live in are truly absurd,” notes Johnstone – and it’s hard to argue.
What future for M3GAN?
Science fiction writer Arthur C Clarke said that the best technology is “indistinguishable from magic”.
Few would say any of these creepy robots come close to this, while the idea of humanoid robots going rogue is not one that experts say should keep us up at night.
Indeed, the success of M3GAN suggests that people are happy to treat perspective as a form of escapism first and foremost.
“Ultimately, I wanted it to be a fun movie,” says Johnstone. “But if people are seriously thinking about things from a parenting perspective, from an AI regulatory perspective, that can only be a good thing.”
With two years to go before M3GAN 2.0, which Johnstone is yet to be confirmed to lead, who knows what state our relationship with AI might be in by then.
And while ChatGPT probably won’t be smart enough to get joint writing credit (Johnstone tried it, he has limits), Hollywood will have to follow.
“Whether it’s M3GAN 2 or something else, the conversation is evolving,” he told Sky News. “It’s important that we consider how the public and consumers are affected by these products and what it does to us psychologically. We need to stay ahead of the conversation.”
