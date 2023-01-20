Take a design tour of the homes of 3 Bollywood stars





From pink floral-print sofas, plush rugs again with floral prints to stunning wall art around the house and beautifully carved furniture in sherbet tones, the home is a bespoke statement of elegance.

It is the stunning sea view that attracts you to Ishaan Khatters Mumbai house. Once inside you are immediately struck by the old world charm it contains. From the understated color palette and shabby chic style to the overall appeal of comfort, the home is filled with warmth. I wanted my house to have a classic old school feel and it had to feel earthy and organic, the young actor says while talking about his design vision for his house. And he delivers on all these counts. If the oversized sofa, the large window with seats that let you gaze at the horizon, and lots of wooden and rattan furniture give the house a sense of harmony, the original wallpaper in the hall, the media room well equipped and the posters of vintage Bollywood movies that line the hallway give it a youthful vibe.

Layered, risque and shamelessly ornate. Much like the varied characters the actor has played over his short career, his house is also an assortment of styles. While the first-floor living room is bold and fearless in design and color palette, the downstairs private space is an ode to white and calm with plenty of nooks where the actor and his wife Patralekha can escape with a book and their pet dog Gaga. I believe in details, whether it’s my job or my home, so this home is a labor of love and patience, says Rajkummar, who spent two years scouring the markets on his travels in search of pieces of decor, rugs and other statement accessories that are aligned with the design aesthetic of newlywed couples.

But it’s not just the trinkets that grab your attention when you peek inside this spectacular Mumbai split-level apartment. It’s the cobalt blue walls in the living room, the gorgeous chandeliers, and the impressive staircase that are the highlight of most couple photography that make this lavish home look elegant. We’re both not afraid to experiment, whether it’s with color, material or texture, and this house reflects that, says the actor.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/friday/home/take-a-design-tour-into-the-homes-of-3-bollywood-stars-1.93290937 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos