From Shah Rukh Khan to Deep-Veer: Bollywood celebrities shine at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s engagement party – News





Several Bollywood celebrities marked their presence at the big event hoisted at the Ambani residence in Mumbai By ANI Published: Fri 20 Jan 2023, 10:05 Last update: Fri 20 Jan 2023, 12:05 The youngest son of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, got engaged to Radhika Merchant in Antilia on Thursday. Several Bollywood celebrities marked their presence during the big event organized at the Ambani residence in Mumbai. Actor Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the grand ceremony with his wife Gauri Khan and son Aryan Khan. The indian chak The actor avoided the media but was captured entering the Ambani residence in traditional black attire. Aryan, meanwhile, was seen posing with his mother Gauri Khan in an all-black outfit. Gauri looked extremely beautiful in a silver lehenga. Power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone turned heads at the engagement ceremony. The figure the actor looked stunning in a red saree. She tied her hair in a bun. Ranveer, on the other hand, was seen in a dark blue sherwani. Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted at the ceremony with her daughter Aaradhya and the mother-daughter duo paired up in traditional outfits. The Jodhaa Akbar the actor looked stunning in a gold and green suit. She kept her hair loose and her makeup heavy. Aaradhya, on the other hand, was seen in a sparkly off-white suit. Actor Akshay Kumar donned a brown sherwani and was seen posing in front of the dads. Bollywood director and producer ace Karan Johar opted for an all-black sherwani with a colorful shawl over the shoulder. Actress Katrina Kaif looked extremely beautiful in a white Indo-Western outfit. The brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji arrived at the big party in a brown pajama kurta with a matching Nehru jacket. Arangi Re Actress Sara Ali Khan opted for an off-white gharara and was seen posing in front of the shutters with designer Manish Malhotra. Actor Varun Dhawan looked stylish as he donned all-black kurta pajamas with a matching sparkly sleeve jacket. The Bhediya The actor arrived at the party with his wife Natasha Dalal. She looked beautiful in a light pink lehenga. Besides them, singer Shreya Ghoshal, John Abraham, Neetu Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Boney Kapoor were also present at the engagement ceremony.

