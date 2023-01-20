China maintains one-hour daily limit on children’s online games





FILE – A woman wearing a face mask and a child look at a mobile phone as they sit on a bench in a public park in Beijing, June 2, 2022. As China's week-long Lunar New Year holiday approach with promises of feasts and red envelopes filled with cash, kids have yet another thing to look forward to: an extra hour of online gaming every day. Andy Wong/AP FILE – A vendor wearing a face mask sits in front of a screen showing an AI program playing the game Starcraft 2 at the China Beijing International High Tech Expo in Beijing, September 19, 2020. As the Lunar New Year holiday of a week in China is approaching with promises of feasts and red envelopes full of cash, the kids have yet another thing to look forward to, an extra hour of online gaming every day. Mark Schiefelbein/AP HONG KONG (AP) As China’s week-long Lunar New Year holiday approaches with promises of parties and red envelopes full of cash, kids have something else to look forward to: an extra hour of online gaming every day. Advertising The article continues below this ad For years, Chinese authorities have sought to control the time children can spend playing online games, to curb internet addiction. They claimed to have managed to curb the problem, but are not taking any chances. In 2019, authorities limited minors to playing 90 minutes a day on weekdays and banned them from playing between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. In 2021, they issued even tougher restrictions: minors are only allowed to play online games for one hour a day and only on Fridays, weekends and public holidays. Game approvals were halted for eight months. Advertising The article continues below this ad The Lunar New Year holiday from January 21 to 27, China’s biggest festival, will give them four extra days for online gaming. Many parents welcomed the restrictions, even as their children threw tantrums. Social media and gaming companies have implemented or enhanced youth mode settings on their apps intended to protect minors. They include features that limit usage, control payments, and display age-appropriate content. For some popular games, real-name registration and even facial recognition gateways have been implemented to avoid workarounds. In November, more than a year after the introduction of stricter gambling controls, a government-affiliated industry group, the Game Industry Group Committee, released a report stating that the problem of underage gambling addiction was fundamentally solved. , although the three-hour weekly limit for Friday, Saturday and Sunday remained in place. Overall, according to the Game Industry Group report, more than 75% of minors in China play online games for less than three hours a week, and most parents say they are happy with the new restrictions. Advertising The article continues below this ad A report by gaming market intelligence firm Niko Partners in September found that the number of young gamers fell to 82.6 million in 2022 from its peak of 122 million in 2020 as a direct result of regulations. Chinese. Beijing resident Zhong Feifei said her 11-year-old daughter had spent less time on games since the restrictions came into effect. My daughter stopped playing online games during the prohibited period, Zhang encouraged her daughter to play with other children or devote time to other activities. Even on holidays, she doesn’t spend too much time playing because she has found something else to do, like playing with our dog or other toys, she says. Advertising The article continues below this ad The Game Industry Group report says the biggest gap in gambling restrictions was parents helping their children circumvent controls. The tough restrictions have also spawned an underground market where minors can buy pirated games that are unsupervised or rent adult game accounts. Zhong also enjoys playing online games, but said she avoids doing so when she is with her child, leaving home to play to try to set a good example. Parents are the most important factor when it comes to tackling gambling addiction, said Tao Ran, director of the Adolescent Psychological Development Base in Beijing, which specializes in treating the problem. Taos believes that Youth Mode restrictions and settings on apps have helped counter online gaming addiction among young children, who may not know how to find workarounds. Middle school or high school kids tend to be more resourceful and often find ways around restrictions. That might mean convincing their parents to let them use their accounts or finding passcodes to disable Youth Mode. Advertising The article continues below this ad With so many people stuck at home during the pandemic, children were spending huge amounts online, Tao noted. The pandemic has contributed to increased internet addiction, I have not seen a reduction in the number of minors sent to our center each month for addiction, said Tao, whose center treats an average of 20 children with addiction. a serious internet addiction every month. For many of these kids with gaming addiction, we find that their parents often play games, Tao said. So these kids, they look at their parents and think it’s okay to spend a lot of time playing, because their parents do too. As the crackdown eased, regulators started approving new games again. Advertising The article continues below this ad In February, NetEase, the nation’s second-largest game company, licensed Nintendo’s role-playing simulation game Fantasy Life. However, the company’s partnership with Activision Blizzard is set to end on January 23, which will see hit titles such as Overwatch and World of Warcraft removed from the Chinese market until Blizzard finds a new domestic partner to publish. his games. December gave the green light to the first batch of imported games in 18 months with China’s largest game company, Tencent, receiving approvals for Riot Games Valorant tactical shooter and multiplayer battle arena game Pokemon Unite online. Not all parents agree with the government’s heavy-handed approach. Huang Yan, a mother of a 12-year-old daughter and a 7-year-old son in Beijing, said online games can promote teamwork and help children make friends. Advertising The article continues below this ad I’m not against underage access to the internet, games or social media because it’s a general trend and there’s no stopping it, she said. It is best to let them cope with these activities and intervene appropriately if they are unable to control themselves, and direct them to other interests. AP press aide Yu Bing in Beijing contributed to this report. Advertising The article continues below this ad

