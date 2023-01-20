Entertainment
Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani engagement photos: Bollywood celebrities arrive in style
Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are engaged. The couple made their first public appearance as fiancé-fiancé with the entire Ambani family.
Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are finally engaged, and we can’t keep calm. The duo just made their first public appearance after the ceremony with the whole family.
Antilia, Mukesh and Nita Amban’s lavish Mumbai home was decorated as a bride on January 19 for the event to take place.
Traditions & Rituals
Image Courtesy: Pallav Palival
According to our sources, the Merchants and the Ambanis followed centuries-old traditions such as Gol Dhana and Chunari Vidhi. Gol Dhana – which literally means jaggery and coriander seeds – is a pre-wedding ceremony in Gujarati traditions, akin to an engagement. These items are distributed at the place of the bride and groom where the event usually takes place.
The evening festivities began with members of the Ambani family traveling to the Merchant Residence to invite them and Radhika to parties. The Merchant family were warmly welcomed by the Ambanis at their residence in the middle of Aarti and chanting mantras.
The families followed Anant and Radhika to the temple to seek Lord Krishna’s blessings for the union. From there the group moved to the ceremony venue to begin the functions with a Ganesh puja followed by the reading of the traditional Lagan Patrika (the invitation to the upcoming wedding).
Sister Isha announced the start of the engagement ceremony, and Anant and Radhika exchanged wedding rings in front of family and friends. After that, the couple seek the blessings of their elders. Everyone was treated to a surprise performance by members of the Ambani family, including Nita Ambani.
White and gold theme
Image Courtesy: Pallav Palival
The engagement theme seemed to be white and gold. The bride-to-be wore a gold-embellished lehenga. She accessorized it with a set of diamonds. Merchant secured the dupatta with a delicate belt.
Radhika pulled half of her hair and fixed her locks near the crown. She opted for loose curls.
For his part, Anant Ambani wore a royal blue kurta pajama set with a plaid pattern vest.
Ambani family
Image Courtesy: Pallav Palival
In a family photo, Mukesh Ambani was seen in a rose gold kurta studded with a white churidar. Nita Ambani was seen in a heavy gold saree with a medium-thick red trim. She styled her hair in a neat bun and amped up the style quotient with a kundan ensemble.
Akash Ambani opted for a teal green kurta pajama set, and Shloka Mehta stunned in a silver lehenga with floral embroidery. She completed the look with chunky studded jewelry.
As for Isha Ambani, she opted for a heavy ivory ensemble. The businesswoman associated it with an adornment set with rubies. On the other side of the family photo was Anand Parimal in an ivory kurta-pajama ensemble.
The family looked extremely happy as they posed for the media.
Celebrities present
Image Courtesy: Pallav Palival
He was an Ambani getting engaged, so glamor and stardom were at their best. Attending the wedding party were Sachin Tendulkar with Anjali Tendulkar, director Rajkumar Hirani, film critic Anupama Chopra, Meezan Jafri, designer Sandeep Khosla, businessman Anil Ambani with Tina Ambani, film producer Kiran Rao and many others.
Image Courtesy: Pallav Palival
Aishwarya Rai arrived in style with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Both wore anarkali suits. Sara Ali Khan dazzled in a white outfit, while the Kapoor sisters, Janhvi and Khushi, paired up in lehenga. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan also attended the part with sons Aryan and Abram Khan. Varun Dhawan came with Natasha Dalal.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone made a style statement in ethnic outfits. The list of other Bollywood celebrities includes Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Neetu Kapoor, Shreya Ghoshal, Arjun Kapoort, Boney Kapoor and others.
Antilia
Image Courtesy: Pallav Palival
As the preparation for the wedding began, all of Antilia was illuminated. The 27-story mansion was decorated with lights and flowers. It was a sight to behold.
Don’t miss: Never-before-seen photos of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani
Radhika Merchant
Recently, images of Radhika Merchants mehandi ceremony have gone viral. She wore a pink lehenga from the shelves of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. It was a bespoke multicolored couture embroidered with floral ankle boots and mirrors.
Her look was completed with a heavy set of Kundan. The merchant opted for a braid and decorated it with white gypsy flowers.
Don’t miss: Who is Radhika Merchant?
Radhika Merchant & Anant Ambani Roka
Image Courtesy: Pallav Palival
Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are getting married soon. The two were rokafied in an intimate meeting on December 29. Their first images went viral on the internet. They visited the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan.
Did you like this article?
Your skin and your body like you are unique. Although we have taken every measure to ensure that the information provided in this article and on our social networks is credible and verified by experts, we recommend that you consult a doctor or your dermatologist before trying any home remedy, a quick hack or exercise regimen. For any comments or complaints, contact us at [email protected]
|
Sources
2/ https://www.herzindagi.com/celebrities/radhika-merchant-anant-ambani-engagement-pictures-article-220088
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani engagement photos: Bollywood celebrities arrive in style
- Moody Dump Fire: Time to Dress for Dystopian Stress, Alabama
- Only elections can avert a crisis like Sri Lanka’s: Imran
- PM Modi to distribute 71,000 appointment letters to government recruits on January 20
- Tennis fans frustrated as taxi drivers charge flat fees outside Australian Open
- Trade volume between Nigeria and China hit $26 billion in 2022
- Gen Z’s biggest struggle is to be them, says filmmaker Anurag Kashyap
- The DeSantis administration has rejected the introduction of the AP African American Studies class in high schools
- State of UK tech in 2023 predicted by 12 VCs
- How the Entertainment Industry Changed After the Fatal ‘Rust’ Shooting
- What exactly is Android Auto?
- Fashion Police Squad is coming to PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One and Switch on February 2