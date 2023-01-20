Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani engagement photos: Bollywood celebrities arrive in style

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are engaged. The couple made their first public appearance as fiancé-fiancé with the entire Ambani family.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are finally engaged, and we can’t keep calm. The duo just made their first public appearance after the ceremony with the whole family.

Antilia, Mukesh and Nita Amban’s lavish Mumbai home was decorated as a bride on January 19 for the event to take place.

Traditions & Rituals

Image Courtesy: Pallav Palival

According to our sources, the Merchants and the Ambanis followed centuries-old traditions such as Gol Dhana and Chunari Vidhi. Gol Dhana – which literally means jaggery and coriander seeds – is a pre-wedding ceremony in Gujarati traditions, akin to an engagement. These items are distributed at the place of the bride and groom where the event usually takes place.

The evening festivities began with members of the Ambani family traveling to the Merchant Residence to invite them and Radhika to parties. The Merchant family were warmly welcomed by the Ambanis at their residence in the middle of Aarti and chanting mantras.

The families followed Anant and Radhika to the temple to seek Lord Krishna’s blessings for the union. From there the group moved to the ceremony venue to begin the functions with a Ganesh puja followed by the reading of the traditional Lagan Patrika (the invitation to the upcoming wedding).

Sister Isha announced the start of the engagement ceremony, and Anant and Radhika exchanged wedding rings in front of family and friends. After that, the couple seek the blessings of their elders. Everyone was treated to a surprise performance by members of the Ambani family, including Nita Ambani.

White and gold theme

Image Courtesy: Pallav Palival

The engagement theme seemed to be white and gold. The bride-to-be wore a gold-embellished lehenga. She accessorized it with a set of diamonds. Merchant secured the dupatta with a delicate belt.

Radhika pulled half of her hair and fixed her locks near the crown. She opted for loose curls.

For his part, Anant Ambani wore a royal blue kurta pajama set with a plaid pattern vest.

Ambani family

Image Courtesy: Pallav Palival

In a family photo, Mukesh Ambani was seen in a rose gold kurta studded with a white churidar. Nita Ambani was seen in a heavy gold saree with a medium-thick red trim. She styled her hair in a neat bun and amped up the style quotient with a kundan ensemble.

Akash Ambani opted for a teal green kurta pajama set, and Shloka Mehta stunned in a silver lehenga with floral embroidery. She completed the look with chunky studded jewelry.

As for Isha Ambani, she opted for a heavy ivory ensemble. The businesswoman associated it with an adornment set with rubies. On the other side of the family photo was Anand Parimal in an ivory kurta-pajama ensemble.

The family looked extremely happy as they posed for the media.

Celebrities present

Image Courtesy: Pallav Palival

He was an Ambani getting engaged, so glamor and stardom were at their best. Attending the wedding party were Sachin Tendulkar with Anjali Tendulkar, director Rajkumar Hirani, film critic Anupama Chopra, Meezan Jafri, designer Sandeep Khosla, businessman Anil Ambani with Tina Ambani, film producer Kiran Rao and many others.

Image Courtesy: Pallav Palival

Aishwarya Rai arrived in style with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Both wore anarkali suits. Sara Ali Khan dazzled in a white outfit, while the Kapoor sisters, Janhvi and Khushi, paired up in lehenga. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan also attended the part with sons Aryan and Abram Khan. Varun Dhawan came with Natasha Dalal.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone made a style statement in ethnic outfits. The list of other Bollywood celebrities includes Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Neetu Kapoor, Shreya Ghoshal, Arjun Kapoort, Boney Kapoor and others.

Antilia

Image Courtesy: Pallav Palival

As the preparation for the wedding began, all of Antilia was illuminated. The 27-story mansion was decorated with lights and flowers. It was a sight to behold.

Don’t miss: Never-before-seen photos of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani

Radhika Merchant

Recently, images of Radhika Merchants mehandi ceremony have gone viral. She wore a pink lehenga from the shelves of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. It was a bespoke multicolored couture embroidered with floral ankle boots and mirrors.

Her look was completed with a heavy set of Kundan. The merchant opted for a braid and decorated it with white gypsy flowers.

Don’t miss: Who is Radhika Merchant?

Radhika Merchant & Anant Ambani Roka

Image Courtesy: Pallav Palival

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are getting married soon. The two were rokafied in an intimate meeting on December 29. Their first images went viral on the internet. They visited the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan.

Did you like this article?

Download ElleZindagi App for a smooth experience