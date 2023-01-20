Entertainment
David Byrnes Disco Musical About Imelda Marcos Comes to Broadway | Smart News
When the average person thinks ofImelda Marcoswho served as first lady of the Philippines for two decades during herhusbands dictatorship, they’re probably not thinking of a disco musical.
But the two musicians who did it, David Byrne andfat thin boyare anything but ordinary. Here lies lovean immersive disco-pop musical about Marcos adapted from a 2010concept album by Byrne and Slim, is coming to Broadway.
Philippine history is inseparable from United States history, and as the two evolve, we can’t think of a more fitting time to stage this show, the producers say in a statement. See you on the dance floor!
Directed by directorAlex Woodinvolved since the first stage adaptations, production will begin at theBroadway Theater July 20. Casting has yet to be announced, but a number of Filipino artists are already involved in the production, including a producer and a costume designer.Clint Ramosproducer and writerJose Antonio VargasandGiselle Tangiknown as G, who will serve as the cultural and community liaison for the productions, according to theNew York Times Michael Paulson.
Here lies love follows the rise and fall of Marcos, beginning with her childhood and ending when she and her family were forced into exile in Hawaii in 1986, after decades of corruption and authoritarianism. It also tells the story of Estrella Cumpas, the sitter who raised her.
In 2006 and 2007, Byrne performed early drafts of the songs at the Adelaide Arts Festival in Australia and Carnegie Hall At New York. The concept album, released in 2010, features an array of star-studded singers, including Cyndi Lauper, Be, St. Vincent and Florence welch.
The story I’m interested in is asking what motivates a powerful person, what motivates them? How are they made and then remade? said Byrne, best known for fronting the bandtalking headsin a 2010statement. I thought, wouldn’t it be great if, since this piece was mostly clubby dance music, it could be experienced in a club setting?
The songs first appeared on stage in 2012, when Here lies love created atMassachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art. This production was followed by a 2013 tour in New Yorkpublic theatera move in 2014 tonational theater london (and another tour at Le Public), and a 2017 production atSeattle Repertory Theater.
Past productions have broken theatrical conventions, and the next Broadway show will be no different. In a statement, the producers say they plan to transform the venue’s traditional proscenium space into a dance club environment, where the audience will stand and move with the actors, while ensuring that a wide variety of standing and sitting options will be available.
As the Times notes, Timbers has experience overseeing non-traditional seating arrangements on Broadway. He made a musical adaptation ofRocky in 2014 which required some audience members to be moved mid-show, and he won a Tony Award in 2020 for directingRed Mill!in which some spectators were seated at cabaret tables.
Byrne is also no stranger to Broadway or immersive theater. Last year he concluded his award-winning American utopia, which Broadway premiereHudson Theater in 2019, and debuted Theater of the mindan immersive game set in a 15,000 square foot warehouse in Denver.
