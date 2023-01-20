Must-see exhibitions in France in 2023

In 2023, France continues to be a country of art and culture! Many major exhibitions are scheduled in Paris, but also in all French regions, with tributes to Manet, Degas, Mucha, Matisse and Klein. The year 2023 also marks the 50th anniversary of Picasso’s death, a celebration which will see the organization of some forty major events internationally and particularly in France, where no less than ten exhibitions will be devoted to the Franco-Spanish artist.

Thanks to the Explore France site, the official site for the development of tourism in France, there is no shortage of ideas for visits and walks. But this month, the site encourages us to a cultural encounter Tour de Franceat least on the pictorial and graphic level, by listing the must-see exhibitions!

The essentials of Paris

Among the ten must-see exhibitions are exhibitions that showcase French art or foreign artists who have known France well and who have exercised their talent there.

This is the case of the very important Manet / Degas exhibition held at the Muse d’Orsay from March to July and which offers to take a new look at the impressionist movement in painting. This new double exhibition at the Muse d’Orsay is dedicated to Edouard Manet and Edgar Degas, two masters of new painting from the 1860s-1880s. The exhibition shows their differences, demonstrating the heterogeneous and conflicting character of pictorial modernity, and revealing the value of the Degas collection, where Manet took a greater place after his death.

The painter and poster artist of Czech origin Alphonse Mucha had an important career in Paris in the 1900s, having taken art classes in Paris itself. To celebrate this career, the Grand Palais is organizing an immersive and interactive exhibition from March to August to rediscover an avant-garde artist whose work continues to inspire contemporary creators. The exhibition offers an overview of the work of Muchas, a figure of Art Nouveau, and his humanist ambition, particularly as a master of the poster in Paris, at the turn of his career in 1900, when he is heavily involved in the Universal Exhibition in Paris. .

Another exhibition is devoted to Henri Matisse at the Muse de l’Orangerie. Entitled The turn of the 1930s (The turn of the 1930s), this exhibition focuses on a lesser-known period of the artists’ work The public will be able to Immerse yourself in the interwar period with sculptures and objects from the Matisse collection, drawings, engravings, photographs, archival documents and film clips.

The essentials of all French regions

Paris is not (the whole of) France! Unmissable exhibitions are also being held in other regions this year, there are also some emblematic retrospectives of French art.



The first relates to yves kleincontemporary french artist eternally associated with luminous blue, a color tint patented under the name of International Bleu Klein, to whom the Hôtel de Caumont in Aix-en-Provence is devoting a major exhibition (until March). The exhibition explores the bridges between the personal life of the French artist and his creations. Visitors dive in the intimacy of the artist with the help of archival documents, objects from his studio and little-known works while admiring some of his masterpieces.

Another artist honored in the region this year is Nikki de Saint Phalle, contemporary Franco-American artist, who is exhibited at the Abattoirs de Toulouse, a center of modern art in Occitania (until March). The exhibition, mainly devoted to the 1980s and 1990s, a prolific period for the artist who multiplies the ordersstages Nikki de Saint Phalle creating works for the public space such as the Stravinsky Fountain in front of the Center Pompidou in Paris, furniture, numerous jewels and lithographs, but also inflatable objects and countless accessible works that make everyday life exceptional.

An exceptional diary for Picasso

In a joint communication between France and Spain, the Ministry of Culture also presented an exciting program to ccelebrate the 50th anniversary of the death of Pablo Picasso. The program includes around forty major exhibitions on an international scale: in Spain (16 exhibitions), in France (12 exhibitions), in the United States (7 exhibitions) and in other European countries, including Germany and Switzerland.

Fifty years after his death, Pablo Picasso is more topical than everthis is at least what France intends to demonstrate with the Picasso Festival in National Picasso Museum in Paris (March to August). The museum invites you to rediscover its permanent collection, with masterpieces from the museum and works by modern and contemporary artists to be hung from the spring. Additionally, a exhibition event imagined by the British fashion designer Paul Smith will invite the public revisit the most emblematic moments and subjects of Picasso’s work.

Note that many other Parisian museums are celebrating the master of cubism in 2023: the Center Pompidou, the Muse of Luxembourg, the Muse of Man, the Muse of Montmartre and the Petit Palais. In the regions, several museums also take part, such as the Picasso Museum in Antibes, Museum of Fine Arts in Lyon, Lambert Collection in Avignon, Goya Museum in Castres and Museum of Ceramics in Vallauris.