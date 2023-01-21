David Crosby, a king of Twitter





On Wednesday, a day before the world learned of his death at 81, musician David Crosby tweeted more than a dozen times. He chose his favorite Beatles song for a rainy day (Eleanor Rigby). He expressed Support for climate activist Greta Thunberg, and contempt for Republican Representatives Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene. In a poignant bit of foreshadowing, he shared some thoughts on the sky: I heard that the place is overrated, he writes, cloudy. Among his musical peers, Crosby lived a unique series of American lives. He was a defining voice in folk-rock music of the 1960s and 70s. He was a bold name for his brief stint in prison for drug trafficking, his liver transplant and the revelation that he was the sperm donor of Melissa Etheridges, two children with Julie Cypher.

And there was his surprising rise as a Twitter pundit, cemented in 2017 when he appeared in a commercial for social media service. There are no formal metrics, but it’s fair to say that no other Woodstock artist or two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee has tweeted as much as Crosby, or with such pleasant enthusiasm.

Crosby was a real poster child, a compliment handed out to those who seem to intuitively understand the unspoken rules of how to live an online life. He enjoyed interacting with fans and haters; he never censored his thoughts or minced his words. He has tweeted around 79,000 times in more than a decade on the platform, a rate that has drastically eclipsed his contemporaries. Many musicians, and certainly those of his generation, exclusively use social media as a promotional service for tour announcements and new songs. Crosby, instead, treated Twitter like a walkie-talkie, a direct connection between him and anyone who wanted to hear from him. It was one of the early draws of Twitter: the idea that you could actually interact with famous names like Ashton Kutcher or Shaquille O’Neal drove thousands of newcomers to the platforms in the early days. . But many celebrities have quietly left in recent years, driven by the increasingly combative dynamics that make sharing any opinion a risky proposition, or by Elon Musks’ messy takeover.

These display trends evolved Crosby’s public persona for a new generation of music fans, in a way that was both natural and authentic. As the music industry continues to evolve, its existing stars often attempt to cling to emerging trends, through efforts that can easily feel forced or hatched by corporate fiat. (It’s hard to believe Mick Jagger has anything to do with the recently announced Rolling Stones TikTok Account.) But Crosby was there, doing it himself. There was no doubt that he personally authored every tweet, because who else could post with such frequency or idiosyncratic phrasing? His willingness to release so often and honestly did the work of multiple marketing budgets and accompanied a late-career creative renaissance that saw the release of five solo albums over the past decade. This exposure didn’t suddenly turn Crosby into a business force. (His latest album, 2021’s For Free, was not recorded in the United States.) Still, it was strangely reassuring to know that such a varied and involved public figure, who had been present for some of the most important events in American popular music, couldn’t resist the elementary pleasures of wasting time on Twitter like many of us, despite its myriad downsides. I’m really trying to have fun here, he said Grammy.com in 2021. I like people. I think they are fascinating. Stardom is an unstable status, and there were surely times in his career when Crosby wondered if people would ever care about him or his music. But here is the proof that they did. Even as Twitter unravels and grows under Musks’ ownership, it’s still possible to have fun with others, one of the few things keeping users from leaving. Crosby was there until the very end.

In his last weeks he was rating sealspleading once again for atmosphere-creating abilities of his own music and make plans perform again. He was mad about George Santos and the environment, Spotify and Covid-19, as always, but joy and anger mingled for all to see. A few days agohe posted his 1989 cover of Noel Brazil’s song Columbus, with an opening verse espousing a philosophy he endorsed every day he spent on Twitter: Better keep your distance from that whale/Better keep his boat from straying/Find yourself a partner and treat them well/Try to shelter them day and night.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/01/20/arts/music/david-crosby-twitter.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos