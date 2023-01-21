Media studies professor sees Bollywood stars as more than just actors





If you grew up in a South Asian home, you probably have fond memories of Bollywood films and their stars, from Raj Kapoor to Shah Rukh Khan. Swapnil Rai, assistant professor of film and media studies at the University of Michigan, sees these stars as more than just artists. She sees them as non-state actors who profoundly influence cultural diplomacy, building bridges and bringing India and Indian culture to the world, outside of state-initiated diplomatic discourses. Dr. Swapnil Rais’ research focuses on the intersections of politics, popular culture and media industries. It brings together studies of the global media industry, transnational celebrity, audience research, and women and gender studies. His forthcoming book, Networked Bollywood: How Star Power Globalized Indian Cinemaexamines the history of the global reach of Indian films and the role of stars in Bollywood’s production culture and the globalization of the industry. Dr. Rai has covered film, art and culture in her previous experience as a journalist, writer and editor. She worked in the multimedia and information services industry for Thomson Reuters. Her experience as a journalist in the early 2000s, when Indian cinema began to globalize rapidly, led her to further investigate Bollywood and its global effect. Bollywood is known all over the world, but people don’t understand how influential it is everywhere, Rai says. People have been watching Indian films around the world since the early 1900s, and its megastars have wielded great industrial power and geopolitical influence, or soft power. His article on the importance of stars as non-state geopolitical actors is forthcoming in the Journal of Film and Media Studies. She will give a lecture on the subject at the Weiser Center for Diplomacy, Ford School of Public Policy, on January 30. Dr. Rai was awarded the prestigious Richard and Lillian Ives Humanities Fellowship for the 2022-23 academic year, where the University of Michigan Institute for the Humanities faculty fellows are released from their usual teaching and service duties to pursue their research at the institute. During her tenure at the institute, she completed the manuscript of her book, Star Power in Network Bollywood. His latest book presents an often overlooked history of Bollywood’s globalization narrativization and Indian film diplomacy that traditionally focused only on industrial exchange. In this exchange, the stars are valuable commodities rather than essential engines of globalization and soft power. The book also reveals the masculinist and gendered nature of this exchange and star power. Prior to this work, other recent publications by Dr. Rais include From Bombay Talkies to Khote Productions: The Switching Power of Female Stars in Bollywood Production Culture in 2020 and May the force be with you: Narendra Modi and India’s political celebrity in 2019. Dr. Rai holds a Ph.D. from the Department of Radio, Television, and Film at the University of Texas at Austin. She was a visiting postdoctoral fellow at Brown University’s Center for Contemporary South Asia and taught at Wesleyan Universitys College of Film and the Moving Image. His work has been published in various publications, including Communication, Culture & Criticism, Feminist Media Studies, International Journal of Communication, JumpCut, Journal of the School of Literature (JSL) and Cinephile. Please visit the Ford School of Public Policy event page to register for Dr. Rais’ upcoming lecture on Bollywood Cultural Diplomacy and Soft Power in China on January 30, 2023. You can visit his university faculty page for more information on all of Dr Rai’s work.

