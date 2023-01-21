Bollywood stars shine at Anant Ambanis’ engagement party





Congratulations are in order for the Ambani family! Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s son Anant Ambani got engaged to Radhika Merchant in a traditional ceremony on Thursday at the Antilla family residence in Mumbai, reported The Hindustan Times. Anant and Radhika, who have known each other for a long time, exchanged rings during the ceremony. The bride wore a stunning gold lehenga with heavy embroidery in the same color while the groom stunned in a royal blue sherwani. No Ambani party is complete without a host of celebrities and stars in attendance and this one was no different. From Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone to Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, star power came and it brought all the bling and glamour. Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Bollywood’s most eccentric couple walked into the Ambani Residence looking like royalty. Deepika, dressed in a red and gold embroidered saree with a collared blouse, looked stunning with her hair up and a bare pout. Ranveer, meanwhile, wore a black silk shalwar kameez and paired it with an embroidered coat of the same color. Gauri Khan Khan While the Pathane the actor was surrounded by paparazzi as he entered, only the mother-son duo could stop for a photo op. Gauri chose a silver embroidered dress with mesh cut-out accents while her son Aryan Khan posed in a black-on-black ensemble. Pairing a sheer shirt with a sparkly blazer was definitely a winning look! Karan Johar Filmmaker Ace Karan Johar entered the party looking dapper in a black velvet sherwani with gold buttons. He teamed the look with a chunky shawl with gold, black and red accents. Katrina Kaif While most people chose black for the engagement party, Katrina walked in elegantly in an all-white ensemble. A lehenga choli paired with a sheer overcoat was a dream outfit for the Tiger Zinda Hai actor. With open braids and three-tiered earrings, she kept her overall look subtle. Her husband Vicky Kaushal was not there at the party. Janhvi Kapoor The Mil actor paired in lehenga cholis with his sister Khushi Kapoor. Janhvi wore a mint green waste with silver embellishments while Khushi radiated elegance in an all-white ensemble. The former kept her long straight hair loose while the latter styled it into a sleek bun showcasing the shiny choker. The sister duo smiled broadly for the cameras as they walked holding hands. Salman Khan The Dabangg The actor came with his niece Alizey to Ambani’s engagement party. Salman wore a blue kurta over black pants, a wardrobe staple, while his niece wore a white lehenga choli with copper embellishments.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2396963/from-deepika-to-katrina-bollywood-stars-shine-at-anant-ambanis-engagement The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos