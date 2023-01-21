Look who stands up to bad actor hospice providers

There is strength in numbers. I think that saying can certainly apply to Thursday’s joint statement by four associations serving hospice providers to Congress and regulators about the alarming expansion of hospices in some states.

Their message? It’s time to crack down on the proliferation of unscrupulous palliative care providers, and here’s how. With a detailed list of 34 recommendationsthe National Association for Home Care & Hospice, LeadingAge, National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization, and National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation groups prescribe exactly what needs to be done to curb the proliferation of bad actors.

Among their recommendations:

Put in place a targeted moratorium on new hospices, especially those in high-growth regions

Revoke Medicare Enrollment for Non-Operational Hospices

Develop a list of red flags for palliative care

Put some new hospices in a high-risk survey category

Prohibit people convicted of certain crimes from serving as administrators or owners of hospices (e.g. financial crimes)

Require ownership disclosure

Mandate that new hospices undergo more frequent surveys

Include several additions to the Care Compare website, such as regular updates on the date of hospice certification and/or change of ownership

Identify the role of the palliative care program in future regulations

Congratulations associations. But we shouldn’t necessarily be surprised by their action. These hospice providers alluded to it in November when they singled out three states that were seeing unusual growth in hospices.

It’s certainly not easy to take an insightful look at one’s own industry, but it’s pretty clear that many of the new palliative care providers popping up in states like Arizona and Texas bear no resemblance to the members of associations. Some of these new palliative care providers seem to have other motivations such as making a quick buck. And given the microscope now firmly placed over the industry, it seems like a good idea to be proactive.

The united front of organizations sends a clear signal: we are protecting our own. We will not allow those who wear the mantle of palliative care providers to tarnish our reputation.

Liza Berger is Managing Editor of McKnights Home Care. Email her at [email protected]