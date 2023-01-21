Entertainment
Look who stands up to bad actor hospice providers
There is strength in numbers. I think that saying can certainly apply to Thursday’s joint statement by four associations serving hospice providers to Congress and regulators about the alarming expansion of hospices in some states.
Their message? It’s time to crack down on the proliferation of unscrupulous palliative care providers, and here’s how. With a detailed list of 34 recommendationsthe National Association for Home Care & Hospice, LeadingAge, National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization, and National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation groups prescribe exactly what needs to be done to curb the proliferation of bad actors.
Among their recommendations:
- Put in place a targeted moratorium on new hospices, especially those in high-growth regions
- Revoke Medicare Enrollment for Non-Operational Hospices
- Develop a list of red flags for palliative care
- Put some new hospices in a high-risk survey category
- Prohibit people convicted of certain crimes from serving as administrators or owners of hospices (e.g. financial crimes)
- Require ownership disclosure
- Mandate that new hospices undergo more frequent surveys
- Include several additions to the Care Compare website, such as regular updates on the date of hospice certification and/or change of ownership
- Identify the role of the palliative care program in future regulations
Congratulations associations. But we shouldn’t necessarily be surprised by their action. These hospice providers alluded to it in November when they singled out three states that were seeing unusual growth in hospices.
It’s certainly not easy to take an insightful look at one’s own industry, but it’s pretty clear that many of the new palliative care providers popping up in states like Arizona and Texas bear no resemblance to the members of associations. Some of these new palliative care providers seem to have other motivations such as making a quick buck. And given the microscope now firmly placed over the industry, it seems like a good idea to be proactive.
The united front of organizations sends a clear signal: we are protecting our own. We will not allow those who wear the mantle of palliative care providers to tarnish our reputation.
Liza Berger is Managing Editor of McKnights Home Care. Email her at [email protected]
|
Sources
2/ https://www.mcknightshomecare.com/look-whos-standing-up-to-bad-actor-hospice-providers/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Look who stands up to bad actor hospice providers
- Bollywood stars shine at Anant Ambanis’ engagement party
- PA dissolved for Imran’s return to power: Sherpao – Newspaper
- LIVE updates | IND VS NZ, 2nd ODI Cricket Match Live Score: All eyes on Rohit Sharma’s century milestone | Cricket news
- Iginla scores 10th goal in setback at No. 4 Quinnipiac
- There will be lots of tourists from China in RI, Jokowi says there is no need to self-isolate
- Driving examiners and vehicle testers taking part in Civil Service strike action: 1 February 2023
- As Kishida meets with Biden, what is the state of the US-Japan alliance?
- Wazirabad attack prime suspect challenges JIT
- Salukis take road victory at Murray State
- Why biodiversity matters and what the world is doing about it | CU Boulder Today
- Media studies professor sees Bollywood stars as more than just actors