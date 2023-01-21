Thrawn actor disappoints fans with response to live action rumors

It’s only a matter of time before the fan-favorite Grand Admiral gets into live action. Unfortunately, Danish actor Lars Mikkelsen has shared some news that will disappoint many Star Wars fans.

Thrawn was created for the beloved heir to the empire European trilogy by writer Timothy Zahn. However, Dave Filoni has since brought Zahn’s character into animation in star wars rebels.

In the animated television series, Thrawn is voiced by actor Lars Mikkelsen and has not been seen since Ezra captured him and sent them both to Regions Unknown. Although he hasn’t been seen since, he has been mentioned in other Star Wars projects.

Presentation of Ahsoka in The Mandalorian is particularly notable when she asks where Thrawn is, teasing the huge role the Great Ahsokasis is about to play.

However, when Thrawn makes the jump to live action in Ahsokathe Grand Admiral might need to find a new voice to help bridge the gap.

No galaxy far, far away for Perfet Choice Lars Mikkelsen

In a new interview with To expressThrawn actor Lars Mikkelsen denied rumors that he would continue the role in live action.

Despite the voice of the iconic character of the Star Wars show rebelshe expressed doubts about whether he will play a role in the upcoming Ahsoka series.

Whether the actor will return as Grand Admiral has remained a mystery, and when asked by the publication, the actor could only laugh evasively.

He is aware of the ongoing fan campaign for his comeback, but the actor shared that he didn’t get an offer to play the character in live-action.

However, all hope is not lost, as the actor would consider casting a Thrawn in future projects should the offer arise:

“‘I’m aware of that, yes…Well, I didn’t get the offer. But, yes, of course.’

Already, fans have shared their sadness with the news.

twitter user @coffee_graff wrote:

“It’s sad to hear. He’s perfect for the role. SO perfect.”

A second Twitter user, @MaceAhWindudescribed as being very disappointed in the news, especially since Lars has already shared his excitement for directing Thrawn Mantel:

“Lars said he would like to be Thrawn live, so it’s not a question that he didn’t want to do it. If he’s not the live action choice, I’ll be very at least disappointed. It’s a slam dunk casting. I hope he’s just lying that he hasn’t been approached.”

However, others have compared the interview to those of Liam Neeson and Andrew Garfield; both are well-known examples of actors who lied about reprising some of their most iconic roles.

twitter user @HarrisonnnFordd shared a gif of Andrew Garfield claiming he is not the werewolf. This gif references how the actor lied about returning as Peter Parker in the Spectacular Multiverse Spider-man: No Coming Home.

another user, @hcmv007compared Lars’ comments to The Phantom Menace actor Liam Neeson, who played Qui-Gon Jin in Episode I.

The actor had dashed hopes of returning as a Jedi in Obi-Wan Kenobi, only to make a surprise appearance at the end of the series.

A new hope for Lars Live-action Thrawn?

Lars Mikkelsen could be lying. After all, there’s a long tradition of actors lying to keep secrets from fans and even other cast and crew.

Andrew Garfield and Liam Neeson lied about returning to their respective franchises, as did Ewan McGregor, despite the Obi Wan Kenobi ongoing project since the early days of Disneys Star Wars acquisition.

The Mandalorian Creators Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau also went to great lengths to keep Luke Skywalkers’ cameo a secret. In concept art and visual effects, Plo-Koon was drawn instead, and even the actors didn’t know Luke was coming back.

There is also precedent for Lucasfilm to have voice actors continuing their roles in animation. Katee Sackhoff, for example, plays Bo-Katan Kryze in animation and live action. However, as Rosario Dawsons’ casting as Ahsoka Tano proves, Lucasfilm is no stranger to recasting a role for live-action purposes.

Either way, Thrawns’ return is unconfirmed but appears to be a foregone conclusion, especially with his connection to Ezra Bridger, who has been confirmed to appear in the Ahsoka series.

To find out if Lars Mikkelsen is telling the truth, fans will have to wait Ahsoka debuts on Disney+ in 2023.