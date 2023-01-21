Brandon Lee was killed by a prop gun, years before ‘Rust’ shooting deathExBulletin

Entertainment
Actor Alec Baldwin is facing criminal manslaughter charges in the shooting death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021. The incident calls to mind another on-set tragedy: the accidental shooting of actor Brandon Lee while filming The crow nearly three decades earlier.
Lee, who was the son of martial artist Bruce Lee, died after his co-star, actor Michael Massee, shot him with a prop gun while filming March 30, 1993 in Wilmington, Carolina North. Although the revolver was loaded with blanks, the gunpowder in the blank cartridge ignited, leading Massee to unknowingly fires a bullet fragment at Leelater died in surgery.
While Massee did not face any criminal charges, Lee’s mother did successfully pursue filmmakers for an undisclosed amount.
Decades later, a similar incident occurred when Baldwin fired a live bullet from a .45 caliber Colt pistol at Hutchins during the filming of Rust. Baldwin, who maintains he had no intention of shooting Hutchins, sued those involved in handling and supplying the prop gun and reached a settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the husband of Hutchins, Matthew Hutchins.
On Thursday, prosecutors in Santa Fe, NM, said Baldwin and another member of the Rust the team would face criminal charges for their involvement in the cinematographer’s death.
Nancy Gertner, a litigator, retired judge and lecturer at Harvard Law School, told NPR that the filing of criminal charges in the deaths of Lee and Hutchinson is often at the discretion of the acting prosecutor. She called the decision to charge Baldwin with manslaughter both “unusual” and “difficult to prove”.
“Nobody intended for this to happen,” Gertner said. “So these types of charges are reserved only for the most extreme types of negligence, the most serious negligence, the greatest departure from ordinary standards.”
Gertner points to other members of the team, including the film’s gunsmith, who also faces charges of manslaughter and handling and managing the weapon before it came into the possession of Baldwin.
“There are people along the continuum here who were directly responsible for this weapon who failed in that responsibility,” she said. “One way to think about that is, in a sense, Baldwin is the least culpable on that line.”
To prove Baldwin’s guilt, Gertner said prosecutors theorize that Baldwin bears greater responsibility for the death than originally thought. She also pointed to the roles that social media and the “incredible publicity crush” could play in prosecutors’ decision.
“In other words, was the Lee case going to air every night on TV, Twitter, and all the major outlets?” says Gertner. “Is this putting pressure on prosecutors like never before? And that could make a difference.”
Robert Weisberg, a criminal law professor at Stanford University, echoed the same sentiment that a manslaughter charge is often at the prosecutor’s discretion, calling the incident involving Baldwin “very factually messy.”
“I don’t think we know enough about the forensics of the shooting yet, at least compared to what was settled in the Brandon Lee case,” he said. “And some possible outcomes of further investigation or actual testimony at trial, in the Baldwin case, might differentiate the cases more clearly.”
Weisberg pointed to labor issues surrounding the production company behind Rust. The Los Angeles Times reported that half a dozen crew members would have left the set hours before the shooting incidentand others told the outlet that gun safety protocols were not followed during filming.
“A jury might infer, ‘Well, on that basis, he should have thought twice or thrice about the gun,'” Weisberg said. set about this particular weapon, but instead, you should have made an inference: ‘We’re not handling the set very well. And I better be really careful here.'”
The incident that led to Lee’s death spurred the need for better protocols when using prop guns on set. After the death of his brother, martial artist Shannon Lee told Agence France-Presse in 2021 that mandatory firearms safety training should be required for actors.
“This shouldn’t happen again,” Lee told the news agency.
Gertner also said previous reports of irresponsibly handled equipment on set may add to Baldwin’s culpability.
“That too could have distinguished this case from the Lee case,” she said. “If someone tells you that you’re speeding up all the time and you keep speeding up, that makes you a whole lot more guilty.”
