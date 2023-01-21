John Williams Documentary In The Works From Steven Spielberg – The Hollywood Reporter





You know his music. Now you can know it. John Williams, the legendary screen composer behind some of the most recognized film themes of all time, is now the subject of a feature-length documentary, with his longtime collaborator Steven Spielberg among the project’s spearheads. . Amblin Television, Imagine Documentaries and Nedland Media are in the very early stages of producing the documentary directed by Laurent Bouzereau. Bouzereau is a documentary filmmaker whose credits include Five came back, Natalie Wood: What’s Left Behind and Mama’s Boy: A History of Our Americas. He is also a longtime director of “making of” and behind-the-scenes featurettes, producing several hundred since the 1990s, including dozens for Spielberg films. Spielberg serves as executive producer along with Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Justin Wilkes, Sara Bernstein and Meredith Kaulfers. Williams is the most recognized and accomplished and perhaps the most influential living composer in the history of cinema.. And it’s his unique 50-year relationship with Spielberg that stands out in an industry that resists longevity and is eager to chase the next big (and usually young) thing. Williams, now 90, was due to retire after finishing Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate, directed by James Mangold. But during a chat with Spielberg onstage earlier this month, Williams surprised his friend by saying he no longer plans to retire after this film. A visibly moved Spielberg remarked that he better know what movie he’s doing next. Spielberg went on to compare their 50-year relationship to an ideal marriage. “I don’t think we’ve ever had a disagreement,” he said, adding with a chuckle, “I mean, what am I going to do? Sit down and write the music myself? With a career spanning more than six decades, Williams has composed the music and served as music director for more than 100 films, including the nine star wars movies, the first three Harry Potter moviesJFK, Born on a 4th of July, Memoirs of a Far and Far Away Geisha, The Accidental Tourist, Alone at home and The book thief. His nearly 50-year artistic partnership with Spielberg includes the IndianaJones movies and Jaws also Schindler’s List, ET, Jurassic Park, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Munich, Saving Private Ryan, The Adventures of Tintin, Battle horse, Lincoln, The BFG, The Post and the filmmaker’s current feature, The Fabelmans. He began his career working on hundreds of early network television episodes, composing the music for the pilot episode of Gilligan’s Island and shows such as lost in space. He also created themes for NBC Nightly News (“The Mission”), NBC’s Meet the pressand the PBS Art Showcase Great performance. And he also composed themes for the 1984, 1988, and 1996 Summer Olympics, as well as the 2002 Winter Olympics. With five Oscars and 52 Oscar nominations, he is the most nominated living person from the Academy and the second most nominated person in Oscar history, after Walt Disney. In 2016, Williams received the 44th Life Achievement Award from the American Film Institute – the first time in its history that this honor has been given to a composer. Williams was named the Boston Pops Orchestra’s 19th Music Director in 1980 and currently holds the title of Laureate Conductor of the Boston Pops, which he assumed after his retirement in December 1993. He also holds the title of Artist-in-Residence at Tanglewood. Williams, a Los Angeles resident, is part of the fabric of the city and a summer staple thanks to decades of annual concerts at the Hollywood Bowl over Labor Day weekend that draw young and old.

