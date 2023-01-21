‘Rust’ Actor Defends Alec Baldwin, Says Actors Are Not Responsible For Gun Safety







Play video content



TMZ.com Actor “Rust” Douglas Stewart is adamant about who is responsible for guns on film sets, and says Alec Baldwinbecomes raw business…because actors aren’t usually responsible for gun safety. Douglas shared his thoughts Friday on “TMZ Live” about Baldwin’s announcement. will be charged with manslaughter for the fatal shooting of the cinematographer in 2021 Halyna Hutchins on the “Rust” set. Douglas says that whenever he’s on set with guns, strict procedures are in place — procedures that make it clear that a stage manager or gunsmith is responsible for preparing and handing out weapons to actors. .

Play video content



As an actor, he says he’s never been allowed to check a gun or open the chamber … whether it’s for TV, a movie or a play. More importantly, Douglas also says it’s the industry norm — that actors trust professionals when it comes to firearms. If so, it could become a crucial part of Baldwin’s defense, should his case go to trial. As for Baldwin’s role as executive producer…Douglas says he understands he wasn’t involved in day-to-day security or production in any practical way – instead, he thinks the title of Baldwin was more about finances and his compensation. Douglas also told us the charges against Alec will not change his approach on film sets – he still will not take it upon himself to check a weapon, but will ask the gunsmith to double-check in front of him. He says he just has no choice but to be very careful. Filming of ‘Rust’ with AB and the rest of the cast is set to resume this month with Halyna’s widower Matt Hutchins now listed as EP – one of the terms of the settlement of his wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tmz.com/2023/01/20/rust-actor-douglas-stewart-gun-safety-alec-baldwin-charged/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos