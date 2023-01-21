Alec Baldwin is a ‘dirty bomb in Hollywood after filming Rust’: brand consultant

A day after it was announced that Alec Baldwin was charged with the death of Halyna Hutchins, Alec and his wife Hilaria were spotted separately on the streets of New York.

On Friday, Fox News Digital caught Alec speeding into an office building in Midtown Manhattan.

The 64-year-old did his best to hide from the cameras, holding several envelopes in front of his face.

Alec Baldwin was charged Thursday with two counts of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Hutchins on the set of “Rust.”

His wife Hilaria is at her man’s side.

She seemed to be sending a message with her outfit choice amid her husband’s legal drama.

She stepped out for coffee on Friday wearing a green sweatshirt that read “EMPATHY.”

The 39-year-old held a drink in each hand as she crossed the street, wearing leggings and slippers, with dark sunglasses covering her eyes.

Hilaria was seen in a different, seemingly strategic look the night news of her husband’s accusations broke.

The fitness guru emerged from her building with a very serious look on her face, wearing a hoodie with the word “HUMAN” stitched across the front.

Alec and Hilaria have been married since 2012 and have welcomed seven children together.

New Mexico’s first judicial district attorney, Mary Carmack-Altwies, announced the charges against Alec Thursday morning, more than a year after Hutchins’ tragic death.

If convicted of manslaughter, he faces up to 18 months in prison. However, if Alec is convicted on that charge plus a firearm enhancement, he could serve a mandatory five-year sentence, according to the prosecutor’s statement.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was the gunsmith in the movie “Rust,” was also charged with two counts of manslaughter.

Experts told Fox News Digital how Alec’s future career could be affected.

Los Angeles entertainment attorney Tre Lovell said he doesn’t think Alec’s career will be affected much in the public eye.

“When this case is over, I don’t necessarily think Baldwin’s career will be significantly affected,” Lovell told Fox News Digital. “People realize it was an accident. No one thinks he wanted to kill the cinematographer or hurt the director. It was a horrible accident, and he wasn’t malicious, so I don’t think people are going to stop watching his movies or his TV shows.”

But the powers that be in Hollywood might see the situation differently, according to brand consultant Eric Schiffer.

“I think it also creates this outcast status for him. And you know, a lot of people won’t touch him in Hollywood. I mean, he’s become a dirty bomb in Hollywood and will enter a rarely disclosed blacklist at the moment. until it’s resolved,” Schiffer explained.

“If Baldwin were my client, I would tell him to shut up and contain himself as best he can and allow the legal process to move forward, which will probably delay all hell.”

“This decision distorts the tragic death of Halyna Hutchins and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice,” said Alec’s attorney, Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel. “Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun or anywhere on the set. He relied on the professionals he worked with, who assured him that the gun had no live ammunition. We will fight these accusations, and we will win.”

Hutchins’ family thanked the sheriff’s office and the prosecutor after the charges were announced.

“We would like to thank the Santa Fe Sheriff and the District Attorney for concluding their thorough investigation and determining that manslaughter charges are warranted for the murder of Halyna Hutchins with a conscious disregard for human life,” said a statement released on behalf of the Hutchins. family via attorney Brian J. Panish, founding partner of Panish Shea Boyle Ravipudi LLP.

“Our independent investigation also maintains that the charges are justified. It’s a comfort to the family that in New Mexico no one is above the law. We support the charges, will cooperate fully with this prosecution, and fervently hope that the justice system works to protect the public and hold accountable those who break the law.”

Fox News Digital’s Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.