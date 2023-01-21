Rashmika Mandanna’s Bollywood career at stake? Mission Majnu can make or break!





Rashmika Mandanna has had an amazing career in the South so far. In a very short time, she worked with some of the great superstars of the Southern film industry like Thalapathy Vijay, Allu Arjun and Vijay Deverakonda. She is India’s current heartthrob and has a huge following across the country. Initially, she attracted a lot of buzz in Bollywood and after the success of Pushpa: The Rise, she was also offered lots of endorsement deals and big deals. Even then, she needs a big movie if Rashmika Mandanna is to rise to the top of Bollywood and join the league of Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, netizens believe. His latest Hindi film-Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan was released on OTT but failed to create much buzz. Today, his upcoming Bollywood movie Mission Majnu was released on Netflix. The reviews for this patriotic romance mixed film came out and most critics praised its screenplay and the performance of Sidharth Malhotra who once again impressed with his performance as a patriot after Shershaah. #SidharthMalhotra is in top form #MissionMajnu. What a fabulous performance. @SidMalhotra speaks with his eyes and his expressions. A truly #Majnu.

I’m super impressed with @iamRashmika. Like Nasreen, #RashmikaMandanna looks absolutely lovely. Her performance and her chemistry with Sid pic.twitter.com/vQjC6NgJS6 —Ashwani Kumar (@BorntobeAshwani) January 20, 2023 Critics also praised Rashmika Mandanna. But it will take time for the real answer to arrive and decide if Mission Majnu is the film that will change the course of Rashoo’s career in Bollywood. However, if she fails to create a buzz with this digital release, she will have to wait longer to become a major superstar in City B. From Tamannaah Bhatia and Rakul Preet Singh to Kajal Aggarwal and many other actresses from the South tried their luck in Bollywood but most of them failed to enjoy the high profile career they achieved in the southern film industry. It is an industry that only demands success and super success and has no room for failure. The example of Vijay Deverakonda is quite revealing in this regard. He was on almost every tabloid while filming and promoting Liger. But after his debacle, he is no longer seen on any Bollywood-related platforms. Rashmika could face a similar situation if Mission Majnu does not deliver. Of course, she has another Animal movie next with Ranbir Kapoor. But to keep getting good movies on a regular basis, you need back-to-back hits and that’s why the success of Mission Majnu is very crucial for Rashmika.

