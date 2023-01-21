Another actor-turned-royal becomes first to speak out after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry claims





Royal watchers around the world can’t stop talking about Prince Harry and Meghan Markles’ Netflix docuseries and the Memorial of the Duke of Sussex Spare. Some of the claims made by couples against the family are explosive, but the royals have decided to handle them as they always have by remaining silent and living by their motto ‘never complain, never explain’. “. However, a family member has spoken out and defended the firm amid attacks from the Sussexes. Screenshot from an episode of the Netflix docuseries Prince Harry and Meghan Markles Harry & Meghan | DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images Which royal actor is Sophie Winkleman married to? While you might not immediately recognize Lady Sophie Winkleman’s name, you might have seen her on a sitcom or two. Like the Duchess of Sussex, Winkleman was an actor. She played in two and a half men, joining the shows in seasons 9 and 10 when she played Walden Schmidts’ (Ashton Kutcher) girlfriend, Zoey. She also appeared in the long-running British comedy peep show. In 2009, Winkleman married Lord Frederick Windsor, who is the son of Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin, Prince Michael of Kent. When they got married, Winkleman was already known to her young daughter in the industry, so she opted to keep her last name instead of changing it to Windsor, which is the surname of the British royal family. Besides her acting career, Winkleman has another thing in common with Meghan as her daughter, like Lilibet, was also born in the United States while the couple lived in California. Sophie called on the royals brave amid attacks on the Sussexes Lady Frederick Windsor and Prince Harry arrive ahead of the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston at St George’s Chapel | WPA Pool by Steve Parsons/Getty Images After the release of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex documentary Harry and MeghanWinkleman wrote an editorial in The viewer discuss the bravery of the Royal Family amid criticism, lies and fictional TV shows. She wrote: I cherish my growing closeness to senior members of the Royal Family who are so hardworking, uncomplaining and brave in the face of relentless and brutal media attention, criticism, lies, undermining and fictional television programs and always so good to me that I am honored to know them. Winkleman shot Meghan after she and Harry pulled out Sophie Winkleman, Lady Frederick Windsor and Lord Frederick Windsor join other members of the Royal Family at the Together at Christmas Carol service held at Westminster Abbey | Max Momby/Indigo/Getty Images Winkleman previously spoke about Meghan after she and Harry announced they were stepping down and leaving the UK with a dig saying: Not all actresses who join the firm run away. Despite what she has in common with Prince Harry’s wife, Winkleman’s experience and interactions with the royal family over the years have been quite different from the old one. Combinations stars. I was incredibly welcomed with open arms by each of them. I haven’t had a single negative experience, she previously saidThe temperature. The [now-King Charles] has been wonderful, Prince Williams has been heaven. They never told me at all if I wanted to play [racy] role. Everyone took care of me.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cheatsheet.com/entertainment/another-actor-turned-royal-family-member-becomes-first-speak-meghan-markle-prince-harrys-claims.html/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

