Sushant Singh Rajput, the self-made actor spared from stardom: what he said about nepotism, Bollywood clubs

Sushant Singh Rajput’s journey did not start with Manav from popular TV show Pavitra Rishta. It didn’t even start from his role as Preet, a supporting character on the 2008 show Kis Des Mein Hai Mera Dilit started after he dropped out of engineering school when he was determined to act. He chained odd jobs and worked in the theater, until he was noticed by the Balaji TV movies.

After becoming a household name, he found his way to Bollywood and made his debut with Kai Po Che in 2013, and worked hard to become one of the most established actors in the film industry, with a range of movies. His death in June 2020 marked a turning point in the industry, most of them decidedly unfavorable, but he became a glowing inspiration to many aspirants, a man who built an extraordinary life from ordinary beginnings. There was so much about him that became even more important after his passing, his thoughts on life, his love for the stars and the mysteries of science.

On his career and his box office

Sushant has become a revered enigma to his fans, due to his deep philosophical beliefs about success and box office, mixed with his signature sense of humor. Outwardly, he maintained a nonchalant stance about the box office; he would say that if Friday hadn’t seen a good opening for his movie, he would be fine on Monday. Friday kuch bhi ho, monday main ko theek ho jaata hu. My Monday motivation keeps barking. I don’t feel very tired of anythinghe once casually told India Today.

He enjoyed a challenge, a role that could potentially backfire on him was thrilling. I take on roles in which I feel I would fail and it then becomes like a challenge for me to surpass myself. My philosophy of success in life is to find different ways to fail, I would fail three to four times but the fifth time I succeed would be my personal experience, it would help me emerge as a person, a- he once told IANS. Sushant’s career trajectory has shown that he has gone through a wide range of roles, be it romantic comedies like Shuddh Desi Romance, the biopic MS Dhoni which showed he was here to stay, the natural disaster drama Kedarnath and dacoit’s brutal movie, Sonchiriya. He had hits and misses, but his performance was always praised. Each time he immersed himself in character each time and left Sushant behind, a win in itself.

A self-taught actor, he had also tackled the burning issue of nepotism in a neutral light, which is ironic given the wave of hatred that erupted after his death towards star-kids. He acknowledged his presence by saying: Nepotism is here, it’s everywhere, not just in Bollywood. You can’t do anything about it. Nepotism can co-exist and nothing would happen, but at the same time, if you deliberately don’t allow the right talent to show up, then there’s a problem. Then the whole structure of the industry would collapse one day. But so far so good. He also added, “Nepotism can also coexist with all the talented people and you will get wonderful films because then they will compete with each other and that would increase performance. He laughed off the idea of ​​Bollywood camps, saying he didn’t know they existed. There are camps, I did not know? Nobody told me. Clearly, I’m not important enough.

Still, he said he knows how to survive in the industry and is confident in his craft. “There are a lot of right things to do and they are changing. But there’s one correct thing that stays correct all the time: if you do your job properly and professionally, you take less time to add more value, you’ll get hired whether you’re an ally or not. It is what it is and that is why I survived, not that I intended to survive. But I have it because I do my job very well. When I do, I’m nowhere else – presence over productivity.

Sushant always said he would have a plan if the movies didn’t work. He clarified that failure or success did not determine its value. He was even ready to do his movies if things didn’t go to plan – and he promised he would be just as excited about the current phase of his career as he was. When I left television, people said to me, you take a film course but what if you don’t get a film? I said, I will make my own films. I had decided that if that happened, I would open a canteen in Film City and buy a camera and make my own short film about the canteen and be there as well. And I know I would be as excited about it as I am right now, he once said.

His passion for the stars

Sushant, literally reaching for the stars. The actor had often expressed his love for astronomy, something that came to light weeks after his passing. Fans recounted his passion for the stars, his thirst for complicated equations that ended up on t-shirts, and unearthed his Instagram posts where he shared photos of celestial objects. He enjoyed probing the intricacies of outer space and pondering the mysteries of the unknown. In an interview with Asian Paints in 2018, Sushant took fans on a tour of her home where her walls were complete with moon landing photography, moon phases and space missions. Space shuttles decorated his table and he even had a uniform made for himself during his visit to NASA.

The actor said it was a childhood dream to become an astronaut and work at NASA. He even bought a telescope for himself and would enjoy the view of space and satellites. In April 2019, he posted a photo of the training he had undergone at the USSRC. Sharing the video, Sushant wrote, “#[email protected]! The trap door that opens onto dreams, the one that hurts your knees (at least 1/6 times :), and then even metaphorically, makes you feel in heaven. #Apollo #Lunarmodule #commandmodule #training #astronony #passion #AncientDreams. He had even sent two children to NASA and planned to send 100 more to the space research organization in the United States.

Sushant also dreamed of going to the moon. He said one day, I had done a workshop at NASA when I went there two years ago. Those who trained me told me that if I continued for a few more weeks, I would have received an instructor’s certificate. So now I plan to go to Houston to complete the training. It consists of everything you need to know to go to space, including sitting in the centrifuge. He added that NASA plans to send astronauts to the Moon by 2024. I plan to prepare for that, in case I get lucky.