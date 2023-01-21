Brooke Shields reveals rape by Hollywood Insider in Sundance Doc

Brooke Shields is a little girl, probably 11 or younger. Appearing on a talk show, the middle-aged male host smirked at her. He calls her a pretty girl. Did she know, he asks? The studio audience watches, some bewildered and some indifferent, as if this is completely normal. Does she like all the fuss, he continues? The shield’s blue eyes are more piercing than you might remember. And, in this case, they are completely empty, as if she had dissociated.

This is the opening scene of Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, the two-part documentary that premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival. The footage is presented in audio form from a new interview with Shields Plays. It was so arbitrary and undeserved, she says, from the fascination with her beauty when she was so young. For someone to call her an icon was something she wasn’t able to process.

I was born with this face, so I didn’t want to think about it, she said. I wanted to think about things I could control. Things that could have happened without beauty.

pretty babydirected by Lana Wilson (the Taylor Swift documentary miss american), chronicles Shields’ entire career, from when she started modeling at age 11 in a soap commercial to today, when she’s finally ready to hit the public stage with her fame and manner. from which she was exploited and traumatized by the industry. It’s powerful and powerful, a portrait of an ever-transforming woman on the journey to finally, now, understand her identity and the power of her own agency.

(Disclaimer: descriptions of sexual assaults follow.)

The film also contains what is sure to be a headline-grabbing personal revelation. For the first time, Shields is speaking publicly about an alleged rape she suffered by a major Hollywood actor.

After Shields attended Princeton University, one of the first occasions in her life where she actively worked to reclaim the scripted narrative for her and the identity assigned to her by the media and entertainment industry , she struggled to book new acting roles. She broke down filming commercials and doing infomercials, but got excited when she heard about a movie an old friend of hers in the business was working on.

Their meeting about the project in a restaurant felt offbeat. When it was over and she said she was going to take a taxi, he invited her to his hotel room to call one there. He disappeared into the bathroom and, she said, reappeared naked. They ruffled when she said no. comparing it to wrestling. I didn’t fight much, she said. I absolutely froze. I thought, stay alive and get out.

From her years on movie sets as a teenager and teenager filming nude scenes and sex scenes that she now realizes was uncomfortable and as we saw in this first clip talk show, she had practiced being dissociated.

When she phoned her bodyguard to tell him what had happened, he told her, it’s rape. In response, she said, I don’t want to believe this.

Discussing what happened with her friend Ali Wentworth, who produced pretty baby with her husband George Stephanopolous, she admits, there was a part of me that felt cool, like it was validation, a feeling she now admits to be so complex, but wrong. The man told her, I can trust you, and I can’t trust people, after it happened. She somehow convinced herself that it was her fault. She later recontextualized what had happened to her and sent him a scathing letter, saying she was above him. Then she left.

The way this event is revealed in the film and, more specifically, the way Shields talks about it, the process of evolving his feelings and questioning his perspective is emblematic of what makes pretty baby so moving and, certainly, compelling.

Shields has spent decades ranking among the most famous women in the world. She lived what could be considered a scandalous life, something that pretty baby do not hesitate to confirm.

She was a child star who became the lightning rod for an international discourse on the sexualization of minors. After her controversial Calvin Klein commercials sent her into a new stratosphere of stardom with the fiery force of a flamethrower, TIME crowned his face, The look of the 80s. (Defining beauty for a generation made her uncomfortable: I don’t do anything to my eyebrows. Why do my eyebrows have to be a thing?) She was friends with Michael Jackson, was married to Andre Agassi, and had a infamous back-and-forth with Tom Cruise on the use of antidepressants.

Plus, even if you’ve followed Shields for decades, you can’t escape the surprise of how upsetting and grotesque those talk show interviews with her were at the start of her career. (And like pretty baby shows, there were a lot of them!)

But, as Stephanopoulos told the Sundance audience after the film’s credits, there was also so much about his life that is universal.

What it means to constantly struggle with a relationship with a parent, as she did with her mother, who was an alcoholic and also her manager. How to navigate your own sexuality in a culture that exploits it and in an industry where toxic masculinity thrives. How to deal with an unhealthy marriage. (Another movie bombshell is the tantrum Agassi throws after seeing Shields lick Matt LeBlanc’s hands during his career comeback. guest role on Friends; he apparently went home and smashed all of his Grand Slam tennis trophies.)

And, of course, how to transform yourself after the world limits you, tires you, or completely abandons you.

There is a crucial anecdote in the first part of pretty baby. Shields had been offered to write a book called On my own after her freshman year of college, during which she wrote essays advising other teenagers anxious to be alone for the first time. She took it seriously and was proud of what she had imagined. Her editors, however, rewrote everything, instead including suggestions on the trendiest leggings and diet tips to avoid the Freshman 15. She was appalled, but decided to go with it; it was easier that way, and what she thought she was supposed to do.

However, what we see at the end of the films is the work it took for Shields to board the pendulum and swing to the other side of that attitude: to really think about the toll that all that happened to her cost her, to how her actions over time shaped her and what she could do now to find a healthy and meaningful relationship with him. This means for its past, its present and its future. She shares these stories because they might help other people. But she shares them because they could still use them.

It’s the first time in almost 56 years that I fully own my identity, she says towards the end of the film. It’s the pretty babyand the lesson from Brooke Shields: what better time than now?