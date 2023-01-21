Granville should be Vancouver’s version of Times Square in New York: city staff

What do Times Square in New York, Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo, Piccadilly Circus in London and Yonge-Dundas Square in Toronto have in common?

Bright lights, excessive noise, active commercial uses and crowds – overall an electric atmosphere.

Although it still has a long way to go to resemble even a small fraction of the iconic shopping districts of any of these global cities, the Granville Entertainment District (GED) in downtown Vancouver stands obviously closest to these centers in the region.

Vancouver City Council is currently reviewing a recommendation from city staff to initiate an area planning exercise for the five-block section of Granville Street between Robson and Drake streets, with the goal of revitalizing the ged into a vibrant entertainment district and to guide future redevelopments.

Future efforts will focus on how to transform GED into both a daytime and nighttime destination, not just the latter activity fueled by traditional nightlife-based establishments.

At Wednesday’s town hall meeting, when Green Party Councilman Pete Fry asked if city staff would consider updating the GED neon sign bylaws to something “more contemporary,” the city’s chief planner, Theresa O’Donnell, enthusiastically replied in the affirmative.

It should be noted that the Signs Bylaw was last updated in 2017 and City staff had previously stated in 2020 that they could potentially consider expanding the area of ​​permitted animated signs ( lighting change) south of Nelson Street along the GED.

“I love that idea, I think we should have neon sign regulations, and that’s absolutely something we’re going to look at,” O’Donnell said.

“If there was ever a place for Times Square in Metro Vancouver, it’s Granville Street.

Vancouver has had a love-hate-love relationship with neon signs.

In the 1950s, Vancouver was the neon capital of North America, with more than 19,000 neon signs – more than Las Vegas at the time – found on the Granville Strip, Chinatown, and what the today is called the Downtown Eastside, which was previously the headquarters of the city. central business district.

The vast majority of neon signs were taken down when public attitudes quickly changed to view the signs as a visual nuisance.

But over the past two decades, Vancouver has tried to preserve and encourage more neon signs and other creative lighting within the GED. Regret over the dismantling of these signs was best expressed in the Museum of Vancouver’s years-long “Neon Vancouver Ugly Vancouver” exhibit, which will be repurposed at the Post later this year – when 22 neon signs from the exhibition will find permanent residence in a public space within the soon to be completed complex.

As part of the rebuilding of Granville Street with a new public space design in 2009, long vertical streetlights were added to the streetscape to evoke the GED’s illuminated past – adding to any remaining neon signs including the signs of Vogue and the Orpheum, which was replaced by the City with a new identical sign ten years ago. However, like the overall GED public domain, these streetlights have been poorly maintained, and some even lack vertical sections.

In 2020, City Council upheld City staff’s decision to deny the Belmont Hotel’s request to install a vertical animated neon sign of three “diver girls”. Reason for refusal: The hotel is located just outside the permitted area for busy signage, which is permitted north of Nelson Street along Granville Street, not south of Nelson Street. The hotel is located on the southeast corner of the intersection of Nelson and Granville streets.

At the time, the hotel operator said a $60,000 investment had already been made to design and manufacture the panel, which could potentially work without turning on the chase light sequence.

As neon signs slowly fade around the world, giant video screens have increasingly replaced their function and purpose.

Two LED video screens were first installed on the Best Buy/Winners building at the northeast corner of the intersection of Robson and Granville streets two decades ago, and at the end of their lifespan, they were replaced by two larger screens in 2020. They serve to provide a solid visual anchor to the early days of GED along Robson Street and reinforce the intersection of Granville and Robson Streets as the epicenter of activity in the city.

For the past few years, building owner Best Buy/Winners has floated the idea of ​​the 800 Granville redevelopment project immediately south, just across the street. The concept includes the placement of a massive two-story video wall ribbon running the length of the base of the building above the active retail uses. This ribbon spans the narrow width of the building along Robson Street and nearly the entire length of the 800 block of Granville Street.

The rezoning request for the 800 Granville project has sparked the interest of City staff in completing an area plan for the GOL within the next 18 months.

At Wednesday’s meeting with city council, city staff said they are considering banning all additional new residential use for the three-block core of the GED between Robson and Helmcken streets, and at the place to double its efforts to encourage retail, restaurants, hotels, entertainment venues and employment. premises such as offices. Over time, through redevelopment, the intention would also be to remove all existing residential uses within these three blocks, given the incompatibility of residential uses with the excess noise and light emanating from the neighborhood of entertainment.

Some rental housing uses could be considered for the two southernmost blocks of the GED between Helmcken and Drake streets, where there is already a large cluster of ORS and supportive housing.

Improving the function and effectiveness of Granville Street as a transit hub for TransLink buses will also be a major consideration in the area plan.

City Council has elected to defer debate and decision on the GED zoning planning process to January 31, which will also set the framework for how the 800 Granville rezoning application will be considered concurrently.