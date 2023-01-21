BB 16’s Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to Make Bollywood Debut with Ekta Kapoor’s LSD 2 | Exclusive





Ekta Kapoor reportedly roped in Bigg Boss 16’s Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for his next film. She could be seen in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.

Bombay ,

Ekta Kapoor signs Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.

By Nirali Kanabar: Ekta Kapoor is set to star in Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 16. The TV czarina will be seen on the reality show with filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee. After the success of Love Sex Aur Dhokha, Ekta is ready to do the second part of the film. She will officially announce Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 on Bigg Boss 16 with Dibakar Banerjee. The latest development in the film is that a BB 16 contestant has been cast for this one. IndiaToday.in has learned exclusively that Ekta has tapped Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for LSD 2. NIMRIT KAUR AHLUWALIA IN LOVE SEX AUR DHOKHA 2? According to IndiaToday.in sources, Ekta Kapoor is apparently going to cast Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. “Ekta will be seen on Bigg Boss 16 today. She will enter the series to sign Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for her film, LSD 2. The actress’ first Bollywood film will be with Kapoor.” Prior to that, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt had been on Bigg Boss 5 and officially signed actress Sunny Leone for his movie, Jism 2. READ | Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s father reacts to actress’ opening up about depression on BB 16 | Exclusive ‘THE FAVORITE FRANCHISE BEGINS’ Meanwhile, Ektaa Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo with Dibakar Banerjee. The caption to her post read, “Favorite franchise begins prep #lsd2 (sic).” Check out his post below: Speaking of Nimrit, she became the first Bigg Boss 16 finalist. The actress won the ticket for the final task and secured her position in the final week of the reality show. About Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia rose to fame on Indian television with her show Choti Sarrdaarni. The actress played the lead role in the series, which aired on Colors TV. She is currently seen on Bigg Boss 16. Edited by: Nirali Kanbar Posted on: January 21, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/television/reality-tv/story/bb-16s-nimrit-kaur-ahluwalia-to-make-bollywood-debut-with-ekta-kapoors-lsd-2-exclusive-2324425-2023-01-21 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos