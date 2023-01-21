Entertainment
Julian Sands: Helicopter search underway for missing actor | California
The search for British actor Julian Sands continues nearly a week after he disappeared while hiking in a dangerous area of California’s San Gabriel Mountains, where at least two other hikers have already perished this winter.
The search for the 65-year-old actor is currently being conducted by helicopter only, the San Bernardino County Sheriffs Department said. Friday afternoonas the risk of avalanches around Mount Baldy continued to make field rescue efforts too dangerous.
There is currently no timeline to end the search for Sands, department spokeswoman Gloria Huerta said Friday.
The Mount Baldy bowl area where Sands was hiking has been deadly this winter, with at least two hikers killed in the area after falling and injuring himself over the past month, according to the sheriff’s department.
One of the two hikers who died, identified by local media as Crystal Paula Gonzalez, was an experienced hiker known to family and friends as the queen of hiking, CBS News Los Angeles reported. Authorities said Gonzalez, who had previously climbed Mount Whitney, one of the highest peaks in the United States, slipped and fell more than 500 feet while hiking Jan. 8 and died from complications. his wounds on the mountain.
Search and rescue teams responded to more than two dozen different incidents of lost or injured hikers in the Mt Baldy area over the past month, with authorities this week warning experienced hikers to stay away from the mountain in extremely dangerous conditions.
Sands, an avid hiker and longtime resident of the Los Angeles area, was reported missing around 7:30 p.m. last Friday. His cellphone pings recorded over the following days did not show his movements until Jan. 13, the sheriff’s department said Friday.
Initial ground and helicopter searches of any of his possible locations that day found no evidence of Sands, the department said. Further analysis of Sands’ cellphone location data is underway, but, so far, no actionable leads have been developed, the department said.
At this point, there is no data indicating Sands’ whereabouts after Friday, the day he was reported missing, Huerta said. Her vehicle was in the Mt Baldy area and was towed away by her family, she said.
Additional aerial searches will be conducted, the department said.
As California was rocked by winter storms, weather conditions on the mountain inhibited attempts to assist missing and injured hikers, including Sands. Rescue teams searching for Sands on the ground had to be pulled from the mountain on Saturday night due to dangerous weather. weather conditions too inhibited efforts to evacuate Gonzalez, the injured hiker, off the mountain to a hospital, a doctor told CBS News Los Angeles. She left behind five children, the outlet reported.
More than 21 people have died across California in storms in recent weeks, and others, including a five-year-old boy swept away by floodwaters, are still missing.
Sands, who is known for his roles in The Killing Fields, A Room with a View and Naked Lunch, has lived in the Los Angeles area for years with his wife, writer Eugenia Citkowitz, with whom he has a son. He also has two daughters with Sarah Sands, former editor of the Evening Standard and BBC Radio 4 Today programme, to whom he was married from 1984 to 1987.
Other Hollywood actors, writers and producers have posted their prayers for Sands and her family on social mediapraising him as an inspiration and a friend.
Keep the candles lit for his safe return from the mountain he loves, actor Matthew Modine wrote on Twitter.
