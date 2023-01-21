From Katrina Kaif to Ananya Panday, Bollywood dressed to impress at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Gol Dhana ceremony





The youngest of the Ambani siblings, Anant Ambani got engaged to Radhika Merchant on January 19, 2023, in a star-studded function that saw the city’s personalities. Bollywood celebrities, well-known businessmen of the country and notable political members were present under the same roof and it was indeed a starry night. From Katrina Kaif to Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, Bollywood stars have spared no effort to look their best, and here’s the proof. Let’s take a look at some of the best dressed ethnic looks from the event that we can’t forget even if we tried. Also read: Isha Ambani is the epitome of elegance in a purple and a green Salwar Kameez Combination Katrina Kaif looked radiant as she wore an all-white ensemble by designer Ritika Mirchandani. It included a set of palazzo pants with a sleeveless crop top with a floor-length sheer white cape in the designer’s signature style. We love the less is more approach to the festivities. Katrina Kaif looks stylish in white Aishwarya Rai attended the event with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The mother-daughter duo looked stunning in their shimmering anarkalis, likely from Manish Malhotra’s latest collection. While Aishwarya wore an emerald green and gold embroidered dress anarkaliAaradhya was dressed in an embroidered pastel anarkali and churidar. The most stylish mother-daughter duo Aaradhya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Sara Ali Khan also chose a Manish Malhotra ensemble for the evening. She opted for an all-white embellished waste set with heavy beads and floral embroidery. She even wore an ornate pom pom bundle bag with her outfit to complete the look of Manish Malhotra’s latest accessories collection. Also Read: Jewels from the Ambani Family Collection: From Nita to Isha Ambani Sara Ali Khan in a beautiful waste directed by Manish Malhotra Gauri Khan and Aryan Khan looked striking as they entered the event. While Gauri wore an embellished dress in gray tones with a plunging neckline and heavy embellishments by Manish Malhotra, Aryan looked dapper in an all-black velvet pantsuit. Gauri and Aryan Khan are at their ethnic best Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were undoubtedly a gorgeous duo to attend the event in their ethnic outfits. While Deepika wore a Torani red and gold embellished drape, Ranveer opted for a black one. bandh gala and pants from the design duo, Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone make their entrance in style Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor came to the engagement together in sparkling clothes lehenga together to no one’s surprise. While Janhvi wore an embellished pastel green dress lehengaKhushi chose an all-white lace lehengas, both in the sets of Manish Malhotra. We cannot decide which of the lehenga looks more gorgeous though. The most glamorous sister duo at the event – Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor Ananya Panday looked absolutely chic in all-white lace lehenga by designer Ritika Mirchandani. The delicate lehenga was paired by the diva with a three-quarter sleeve blouse that featured a plunging neckline and open back. Ananya’s breeze dupatta completed her look. Ananya Panday looks super chic even in ethnic attire! This engagement party was definitely a great start to the New Year’s festivities. Read also : Radhika Merchant blooms in bright pink floral glory lehenga for her Mehndi Featured Video of the Day Priyanka Chopra on the hair care rituals she’s carried with her over the years and more

