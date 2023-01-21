Search continues to find missing actor Julian Sands on a California mountain

Connect with us

A week after an actor went missing on a dangerous mountain near Los Angeles, search and rescue teams are hoping his experience as a mountaineer will have helped him survive sub-zero temperatures and snowy conditions.

Julian Sands, best known for his work in A Room With a View and Warlock, disappeared on Mount Baldy on January 13. The search for the 65-year-old British actor began that day and has continued every day since, showing no sign of him.

Although little known outside of Southern California, Mount Baldy is one of the region’s most infamous peaks, both for its difficulty and its beauty. Although just an hour from sunny Los Angeles, the 10,064-foot (4,193-meter) mountain is often covered in snow and ice in the winter and has been the scene of numerous fatalities and accidents over the years .

Earlier this month, Crystal Gonzalez, an experienced hiker and mother of four, died at 500ft while attempting to summit Baldy. His death came less than two weeks after another hiker, Jarret Choi, died in a fall in nearby Ice House Canyon. Crews are also looking for another missing hiker in the mountains just east of Baldy.

We are doing our best,” said Gloria Huerta, spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriffs the crews who recovered Gonzalez’s body and are still searching for any sign of Sands.

Two cellphone pings on the 13th showed Sands was in the Baldy area, Huerta said.

Although their resources are limited and the conditions inhospitable, she said the crews plan to continue the search for Sands indefinitely.

We understand from the family that he has experience and it looks like he went there prepared,” Huerta said. We are still hoping for a good result.

Mount Baldy is blanketed in snow in the Angeles National Forest north of Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2019, after a cold winter storm brought heavy rain, snow and high winds to the southern California. (Photo by Robyn Beck/AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images) ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1NB6NY

Although helicopter crews and SWAT teams with drones have searched for Sands every day since his disappearance, ground crews were only able to search for him safely in the mountain on January 14, when the weather set in. and created dangerous avalanche conditions that persist today.

Part of the problem with deaths and rescues at Baldy is its easy access to Los Angeles and the fact that people underestimate its difficulty, said Jeff Hester, an experienced mountaineer who helps run a Facebook hiking group in the southern California and has a company which organizes challenges for hikers across the country.

