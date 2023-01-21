Entertainment
Search continues to find missing actor Julian Sands on a California mountain
A week after an actor went missing on a dangerous mountain near Los Angeles, search and rescue teams are hoping his experience as a mountaineer will have helped him survive sub-zero temperatures and snowy conditions.
Julian Sands, best known for his work in A Room With a View and Warlock, disappeared on Mount Baldy on January 13. The search for the 65-year-old British actor began that day and has continued every day since, showing no sign of him.
Although little known outside of Southern California, Mount Baldy is one of the region’s most infamous peaks, both for its difficulty and its beauty. Although just an hour from sunny Los Angeles, the 10,064-foot (4,193-meter) mountain is often covered in snow and ice in the winter and has been the scene of numerous fatalities and accidents over the years .
Earlier this month, Crystal Gonzalez, an experienced hiker and mother of four, died at 500ft while attempting to summit Baldy. His death came less than two weeks after another hiker, Jarret Choi, died in a fall in nearby Ice House Canyon. Crews are also looking for another missing hiker in the mountains just east of Baldy.
We are doing our best,” said Gloria Huerta, spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriffs the crews who recovered Gonzalez’s body and are still searching for any sign of Sands.
Two cellphone pings on the 13th showed Sands was in the Baldy area, Huerta said.
Although their resources are limited and the conditions inhospitable, she said the crews plan to continue the search for Sands indefinitely.
We understand from the family that he has experience and it looks like he went there prepared,” Huerta said. We are still hoping for a good result.
Although helicopter crews and SWAT teams with drones have searched for Sands every day since his disappearance, ground crews were only able to search for him safely in the mountain on January 14, when the weather set in. and created dangerous avalanche conditions that persist today.
Part of the problem with deaths and rescues at Baldy is its easy access to Los Angeles and the fact that people underestimate its difficulty, said Jeff Hester, an experienced mountaineer who helps run a Facebook hiking group in the southern California and has a company which organizes challenges for hikers across the country.
“It’s a serious mountain,” Hester said. “Things can happen that are out of your control. If you’re doing it in the snow, you might have all the necessary equipment, knowledge and experience, but if something gets loose and starts to slide, you’re doing it. with.”
He recalls taking a mountaineering course at Baldy in 2016. Hester, her classmates and the instructors were practicing stopping in an icy mountain drop when someone who had summited Baldy slipped and fell hundreds of feet.
“Someone came down from Baldy Bowl and hit a tree and a rock and came to rest,” he said. “He had severe facial lacerations and was airlifted from the mountain.”
Despite its dangers, the mountain remains a popular place for budding climbers or those training for something bigger to cut their teeth.
Hester’s Facebook group and search and rescue teams have warned those interested in Baldy’s summit to stay off the mountain until conditions improve and to avoid it altogether without equipment , training and at least one partner.
After Gonzalez’s death, Hester hosted a webinar about the dangers of Baldy and winter conditions in the regions. More than 500 people have registered so far, giving him hope that the education efforts can help save one or more lives.
Meanwhile, the search continues for Sands, who lives in North Hollywood. His representatives did not respond to requests for comment, and his family declined interviews or statements through the sheriff’s department.
“They’re not ready,” Huerta said, saying it’s been a tough time for those who love the actor. “Not knowing is probably the worst.”
Fans and fellow cast members have been posting their hopes for Sands’ safe return on social media since her disappearance.
“#JulianSands is a wonderful man, husband, father and friend,” actor Matthew Modine wrote on Twitter. “A gentle and kind soul. Keep the candles burning for his safe return from the mountain he loves.”
In 1985, Sands starred alongside Helena Bonham Carter, Daniel Day-Lewis, Maggie Smith and Judi Dench in Oscar-nominated “A Room With a View.”
Sands also had major roles in 1989’s ‘Warlock’, 1990’s ‘Arachnophobia’, 1991’s ‘Naked Lunch’, 1993’s ‘Boxing Helena’ and 1995’s ‘Leaving Las Vegas’.
Sands worked steadily over the ensuing decades with smaller film and television roles, including “24,” “Smallville,” “Dexter” and “Ocean’s Thirteen.”
In a 2014 interview with Red Carpet News TV, Sands said he was grateful to work in so many genres for so long in Hollywood, saying, “I’m lucky to have always been really involved with people. interesting making interesting movies and interesting places.”
“Life has been quite interesting,” he said.
___
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
